This Video Of A 10-Foot-Long Metal Beam Crashing Down From A Ferris Wheel Is A Living Nightmare
Last Friday, a metal beam came loose in a Ferris Wheel in Texas. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but the footage itself is harrowing.
[Via New York Post]
It had been maybe three minutes from the onset of the first symptom, and I was already in deep sh*t.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Cyber Monday is here, and the online bargains are rolling in fast. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.
Visitors to the exclave of Point Roberts must drive through Canada to enter the United States. It's a tiny town with empty beaches, pods of orcas and dozens of gas pumps.
We talked to seven career coaches about the most common mistakes they see from applicants.
Peloton ads are truly the gifts that keep on giving.
Argue better — with science.
Grow veggies and herbs indoors — perfect for city-dwellers and anyone without a green thumb.
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
Scientists discovered how we locate our limbs in space. Then they met the people who cannot.
Size isn't everything when it comes to obtaining the megachurch aesthetic. You also need the flashy lights, the kitschy decor, that evangelical je ne sais quoi.
You're just minding your own business and trying to get home when some 700-pound jerk comes out of nowhere to ruin your day.
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
It's not a serious health threat. The CDC doesn't even recommend regular testing. So how did herpes get so aggressively feared?
Jeanne Calment was 122 when she died. But last year, a Russian scientist claimed she was a con artist.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
The high school yearbook is a staple of teenage life. But for some, it reflects the devastating toll of the opioid crisis.
With few natural predators to keep their numbers down, their impact on local ecosystems has apparently become dire enough that BLM acting chief William Perry Pendley has singled out wild horses as the "most important issue facing public lands" today.
Behold, 8 minutes of guys in elaborate padded armor just absolutely whaling each other.
Before you recoil at the thought of an airport holiday, let me explain. This is no ordinary airport. It's Singapore's Changi: part theme park, part futuristic pleasure dome
Accusing someone of virtue signalling is to accuse them of a kind of hypocrisy.
Once Anton Hernandez made a bad error and busted his front suspension on a track marker, nobody would have expected him to end up winning the race — especially not in the dramatic fashion that he did.
This year saw a wave of backlash against cashless retail, but what about when cities like Washington DC want to move toward all-digital payments?
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
Spanish scientist Morris Villarroel records all his activities so he can learn how to live more effectively. But what do you gain from forensically tracking every part of your day?
Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Secret Service protects the President and other VIPs in a tactical or crisis situation, medical emergency, or during relocation.
A murder in New Orleans, a trial that lasted less than a day, and the lives they entangled for the next three decades.
Just because there's a picture of a black hole doesn't mean astronomers have figured out how they work.
Tesla is one of the hottest cars to buy right now, but their super charger network has a bit of a supply issue as demonstrated in this video.
I procrastinate. I get distracted. This San Francisco startup wants to help me (and everyone else) by coaching its clients through their to-do lists.
Why everyone's mornings seem more productive than yours.
The two actors crash a wedding by singing a duet of "Unforgettable."
In December 2015, five young people were arrested in Australia during a botched drug trafficking attempt. In September 2019, their handler Yaroslav Pastukhov — a onetime Vice Canada editor known as Slava P. — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine.
Here's how much it ended up costing them weekly — and what happened when one of their dogs got sick.
Believe it or not, it's not actually changing the pitch of your voice.
One day at the 2019 "Sopranos" fan festival — a reminder that the greatest show of all time is about so much more than the mob.
When I became a mom at 19, my depression spiraled out of control until I reached a delirious state. I was very much alive, but certain I'd been dead for years.
After the Blackstone Group acquired one of the nation's largest physician staffing firms in 2017, low-income patients faced far more aggressive debt collection lawsuits. They only stopped after ProPublica and MLK50 asked about it.
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
Mathina Calliope goes off her antidepressant and into the woods.
Clove, which designs shoes for the unique needs of medical professionals, is one of a growing handful of startups focused — finally — on the nursing industry.
Reviewing Mike Birbiglia's new Netflix comedy special "The New One," in which the comedian reflects on life before and after becoming a father.
Turns out there's a phenomenon called "sensory-specific satiety." Here's how it works.
Lilly Singh is tremendously successful and talented — why is her talk show so awful?
There are more options for new holiday programming than ever before this 2019, and they began in October. What to watch, and where?