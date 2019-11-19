In case you've been blissfully living a life unaware of it, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign has adopted not only an official song, but a dance to go with it.

@PeteButtigieg surged 14 points in Iowa and I'm imagining a million or more supporters in DC doing the high hopes dance at his inauguration. 😆🥰 #PeteForAmerica #WinTheEra pic.twitter.com/LvclLGZuDd — Mikey-Mike🏳️‍🌈 (@NovaHellion) November 13, 2019



The song is called "High Hopes," by the band Panic! At The Disco, led by frontman Brendon Urie. And it's not just campaign volunteers who know the moves: there are audience participation dances at rallies and summits.



And people also appear to be doing it in…the club?

#TeamPete dancing to High Hopes at Corbys in South Bend



Also spotted, @crimsonpostgrad dancing along as well. pic.twitter.com/HRv8pW7QlZ — Everyone's Mom 🏳️‍🌈 (@JoyAnder25690) November 10, 2019



The "High Hopes" dance has gotten a lot of flack on the internet, in large part because the song itself is just a lot.

*taps mic*



*clears throat*



Every nickelback song is better than the high hopes song. Thank you. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) November 18, 2019



It's also been likened to "Fight Song," the mind-numbing earworm by one-hit wonder Rachel Platten that Hillary Clinton's campaign used in 2016.

Fight Song crawled so High Hopes could walk — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 19, 2019



There's also something unnerving about the energy of this dance that feels like it speaks to the vibe of the participants in Buttigieg's campaign itself. And, look, people get hype about their candidates, totally understandable — but are people usually quite this hype?



This is exactly what's spurred a lot of the reactions to the "High Hopes" dance and Pete Buttigieg's campaign at large.

First day working for the Buttigieg campaign. Every six minutes an alarm goes off & you have to stand & do the High Hopes dance. My pulse has stabilized at 150 bpm — Nick Wiger (@nickwiger) November 18, 2019

what if mayor pete's policy proposals were really good but his campaign still wanted you to do the high hopes dance — mark (@kept_simple) November 18, 2019

People keep making fun of the Buttigieg "High Hopes" dance, but it's actually a ritual that channels ley line energy to bind Big Structural Bailey, an Old One who with the power to destroy human civilization. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 18, 2019



Really what we're all most curious about is what Brendon Urie thinks of all this.

Brendan Urie please send a cease and desist to Mayor Pete. You have the power to stop this. — Arturo Beverage (@saltythetrain) November 18, 2019

Brendon, if you're reading this, drop us a line.



