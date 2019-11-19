RAISING HOPES AND BROWS

In case you've been blissfully living a life unaware of it, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's campaign has adopted not only an official song, but a dance to go with it.


The song is called "High Hopes," by the band Panic! At The Disco, led by frontman Brendon Urie. And it's not just campaign volunteers who know the moves: there are audience participation dances at rallies and summits.


And people also appear to be doing it in…the club?


The "High Hopes" dance has gotten a lot of flack on the internet, in large part because the song itself is just a lot.


It's also been likened to "Fight Song," the mind-numbing earworm by one-hit wonder Rachel Platten that Hillary Clinton's campaign used in 2016.


There's also something unnerving about the energy of this dance that feels like it speaks to the vibe of the participants in Buttigieg's campaign itself. And, look, people get hype about their candidates, totally understandable — but are people usually quite this hype?


This is exactly what's spurred a lot of the reactions to the "High Hopes" dance and Pete Buttigieg's campaign at large.


Really what we're all most curious about is what Brendon Urie thinks of all this.

Brendon, if you're reading this, drop us a line.


