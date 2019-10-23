On Wednesday, Zuckerberg appeared in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. While the hearing was nominally supposed to be about Facebook’s Libra project, the social media giant’s foray into cryptocurrency, the line of questioning from members of Congress spanned much wider, with many touching upon issues of trust and Facebook’s many issues over the past.

In the face of intense questioning from Congress, Zuckerberg looked flummoxed and in many instances was unable to supply the members of Congress with a satisfactory answer.

Here’s an exchange between Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zuckerberg with Ocasio-Cortez questioning the Facebook CEO whether or not politicians will be able to run political ads on Facebook based on falsehoods, such as running ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they had voted for the Green New Deal:

This grilling of Zuckerberg by @AOC is something. Like her interrogation of Michael Cohen she's impeccably prepared & poised, with a sharp, exacting line of Qs that slowly cooks its subject at a low heat. If only more politicians had her investigatory nous pic.twitter.com/BCmsHncqcj — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) October 24, 2019

And here’s Democratic Rep. Sean Casten questioning Zuckerberg whether a person running for elected office can be allowed to spread hate speech on the platform:

.@RepCasten asked Mark Zuckerberg if a member of the American Nazi party who is running for office (which was the case last year in Illinois) can speak on @facebook in a different fashion than a member of the Nazi party who is not running for office.



Zuckerberg could not answer. pic.twitter.com/4a8cTPEAAA — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) October 23, 2019

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter challenging Zuckerberg to work a day as a Facebook content moderator, a job that has been exposed to have horrific working conditions:

Rep. Katie Porter challenges Mark Zuckerberg to work as a content moderator and view the same violent, disturbing videos Facebook contractors do https://t.co/iVB9nAcvHO pic.twitter.com/TfPuXkiJp8 — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) October 23, 2019

And Congresswoman Joyce Beatty grilling Zuckerberg over the company’s shoddy record on diversity, which resulted in one of the most intense questionings in the hearing.

