Here’s All The Times Mark Zuckerberg Faced Intense Grilling From Congress And Looked Lost And Confused
On Wednesday, Zuckerberg appeared in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. While the hearing was nominally supposed to be about Facebook’s Libra project, the social media giant’s foray into cryptocurrency, the line of questioning from members of Congress spanned much wider, with many touching upon issues of trust and Facebook’s many issues over the past.
In the face of intense questioning from Congress, Zuckerberg looked flummoxed and in many instances was unable to supply the members of Congress with a satisfactory answer.
Here’s an exchange between Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zuckerberg with Ocasio-Cortez questioning the Facebook CEO whether or not politicians will be able to run political ads on Facebook based on falsehoods, such as running ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they had voted for the Green New Deal:
And here’s Democratic Rep. Sean Casten questioning Zuckerberg whether a person running for elected office can be allowed to spread hate speech on the platform:
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter challenging Zuckerberg to work a day as a Facebook content moderator, a job that has been exposed to have horrific working conditions:
And Congresswoman Joyce Beatty grilling Zuckerberg over the company’s shoddy record on diversity, which resulted in one of the most intense questionings in the hearing.
