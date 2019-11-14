As Australian airline Qantas launches record-breaking flights that are pushing the limits of nonstop flights (and human endurance), here's a look at the longest nonstop flights currently in existence around the world.

As you can see from this graph shared on Reddit, the longest commercial flight currently is the Singapore-Newark route from Singapore Airlines, which clocks in at around 18 hours and 45 minutes. Following behind in close second is the flight between Auckland and Doha from Qatar Airways, which takes 18 hours and 30 minutes.

In October, Qantas flew a research flight from New York to Syndey that took a record-breaking 19 hours and 16 minutes. This Thursday, Quantas tested out another ultra-long haul flight between London and Syndey that should take approximately 19 hours. While both of these are only trial flights, should they become commercial routes, they would immediately become the longest nonstop flights in the world. Which, we guess, good on them and everything, but we're not sure we would ever want to be stuck on a plane for that long — or any of these flights listed in the chart, for that matter.



