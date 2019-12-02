Lion Tries To Hold Back Sneeze, Is Adorably Unsuccessful
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
[Via Twitter]
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Before you recoil at the thought of an airport holiday, let me explain. This is no ordinary airport. It's Singapore's Changi: part theme park, part futuristic pleasure dome
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Cyber Monday is here, and the online bargains are rolling in fast. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Behold, 8 minutes of guys in elaborate padded armor just absolutely whaling each other.
It's not a serious health threat. The CDC doesn't even recommend regular testing. So how did herpes get so aggressively feared?
The high school yearbook is a staple of teenage life. But for some, it reflects the devastating toll of the opioid crisis.
You're just minding your own business and trying to get home when some 700-pound jerk comes out of nowhere to ruin your day.
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
Amazon is going in big for Cyber Monday. Take advantage while the deals last.
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
Why everyone's mornings seem more productive than yours.
A murder in New Orleans, a trial that lasted less than a day, and the lives they entangled for the next three decades.
Supercharge your Mac with The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle, featuring Parallels Desktop, Aurora HDR 2019, PDF Expert, iMazing 2, and much more. You'll get 13 top apps for just $36 with 40 percent off code CMSAVE40.
Tesla is one of the hottest cars to buy right now, but their super charger network has a bit of a supply issue as demonstrated in this video.
In December 2015, five young people were arrested in Australia during a botched drug trafficking attempt. In September 2019, their handler Yaroslav Pastukhov — a onetime Vice Canada editor known as Slava P. — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine.
Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Secret Service protects the President and other VIPs in a tactical or crisis situation, medical emergency, or during relocation.
Here's how much it ended up costing them weekly — and what happened when one of their dogs got sick.
One day at the 2019 "Sopranos" fan festival — a reminder that the greatest show of all time is about so much more than the mob.
When I became a mom at 19, my depression spiraled out of control until I reached a delirious state. I was very much alive, but certain I'd been dead for years.
The two actors crash a wedding by singing a duet of "Unforgettable."
After the Blackstone Group acquired one of the nation's largest physician staffing firms in 2017, low-income patients faced far more aggressive debt collection lawsuits. They only stopped after ProPublica and MLK50 asked about it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
Mathina Calliope goes off her antidepressant and into the woods.
Clove, which designs shoes for the unique needs of medical professionals, is one of a growing handful of startups focused — finally — on the nursing industry.
Reviewing Mike Birbiglia's new Netflix comedy special "The New One," in which the comedian reflects on life before and after becoming a father.
Turns out there's a phenomenon called "sensory-specific satiety." Here's how it works.
An author pays homage to the two irreplaceable voices who informed her love of good movies.
The very first "cultivated meat" burger took years to produce and cost a quarter of a million dollars — but times (and the meat aisle), they are a-changin'.
A challenger to the barn wedding — the reigning template for chic, relaxed celebrations — has emerged.
Lilly Singh is tremendously successful and talented — why is her talk show so awful?
There are more options for new holiday programming than ever before this 2019, and they began in October. What to watch, and where?
At least 2.3 trillion mobile messages incorporate emoji annually. Naturally, some percentage of those communications would turn up in legal disputes.
In a world where camera phones are more ubiquitous than ever, why have television cameras stayed expensive and enormous?
Here's the deal with the notorious diet.
Here's what Russia's 2020 disinformation operations look like, according to two experts on social media and propaganda.
From "Seinfeld" to "Game of Thrones," here are the most popular TV shows from 1986 to 2019, based on audience reports, one week of reported statistics for downloaded copies (pirated), one week of streaming services viewership.
The "de-aging" process of the film's lead actors made for one of the most challenging shoots of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto's career.
Talking with the master of the big twist about his new series "Servant," scaring people with dead babies and the pressures of keeping twists fresh in a culture of spoilers.
Instagram has shared new details on how its app uses AI and machine learning to surface content for users.
This magpie sneakily snagged this oblivious cat's tail.
There's a 21-point gender gap in polling on impeachment of President Trump. Here's what it could mean for 2020.
A tour of the Brooklyn-based vegan chef's small apartment kitchen — and her tips for making cornbread at home.
E.T. fans were excited for Henry Thomas to reprise his role as Elliot in the new Xfinity ad, but there were many other special things hidden in this ad.
We finally know how big a set of numbers can get before it has to contain a pattern known as a "polynomial progression."
"Where is Howard Baker?" — the question that haunts this round of impeachment hearings.
We sincerely hope that the injuries from the incident were minimal.
While Giannis, Kawhi, and other transcendent superstars have challenged the throne, the Lakers star has proved yet again he remains one move ahead of everyone else on the chessboard
"It's not like there's one consistent problem that you can fix and then be addressed," said David Lipschutz, associate director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy. "It's really like a game of whack-a-mole."