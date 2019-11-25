Let This Video Of Post Malone Dancing Blissfully To Shania Twain At The AMAs Inspire You To Live Your Truth
Dare you not to start those feet a-tappin'.
[Via TikTok]
On Rev.com, violent police recordings, descriptions of child abuse and graphic medical videos appear without warning, say the freelancers who transcribe the recordings.
Tesla's Cybertruck ignores everything the automotive industry has learned about marketing trucks.
We hope nobody was seriously injured by this series of accidents.
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
Alan Dershowitz, Richard Dawkins, Richard Stallman and John Grisham frame themselves as brave challengers of the status quo. That's not how it reads to the rest of us.
Is intermittent fasting a wellness practice, or just another double standard?
Everything this driver does in the clip — do not do.
A debate with National Review editor Rich Lowry.
Long live the first princess of pop.
Reports abound that recent bushfires have pushed the cuddly marsupial to the brink. The species has actually been under threat for much longer.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The companies were notified of the vulnerability by third-party security researchers, Twitter said in a blog post disclosing the issue.
And how scientists tried to free this formic Donner Party.
Some days, you just keep losing.
Here are 33 ways to understand what we watched, heard, read, liked and shared.
Is "Ford v Ferrari" an elite Dad Movie, and what other movies deserve such a hallowed distinction?
Where does the real-life chase end and the dream begin?
These $100 calculators have been required in classrooms for more than twenty years, as students and teachers still struggle to afford them
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition won a stunning landslide victory in weekend local elections in a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of violent protests.
Syed claimed his lawyer blew the case.
Humans have favoured red apples for generations, but rising temperatures could spell the end of a rosy red treat.
A new study shows that the happiness of rich people may stem less from what they buy and more from how they spend their time.
It's been five years since a massive cyberattack crippled Sony, embarrassed executives and dramatically reshaped Hollywood. For many that lived it, the official explanation is filled with too many plot holes.
The British actress and the "Black Panther" star discuss the unique terms they use from their hometowns.
Of all the old ideas threatening to become new again, public housing would seem to be among the least likely.
German police say it's the largest art heist in postwar history.
Action so hot it'll melt your heart.
A design journalist attending a sustainability-minded architecture fair reflects on her experience traveling from London to Oslo by train instead of a plane.
He was off to a shaky start, but through a miraculous combination of luck and skill, he was able to regain his bearings.
Escalators have made our lives easier for decades, but most people probably don't know the engineering that goes into making them function. Here's what's behind those rising steps.
Let's get into the specifics.
Taylor Swift, whose battle with her former record label made headlines before the show, became the most-awarded artist in the 47-year history of the AMAs.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
Nathan's Famous Hotdogs, out in Coney Island, has a legion of fans. It all started when they decided to host a hotdog eating contest, right outside the store.
Finding a sinking ship is a gargantuan task. When they send out an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), thats when the process of recovery begins.
Lead paint, cigarettes, cocaine in Coca Cola — could we really not have known about the perils of the past, and what don't we know that might kill us in the future?
Researchers have found that videos captured by smartphones can be extraordinarily useful for determining the location of a shooter.
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
Municipalities and developers nationwide have come up with unique ways to give dying shopping centers new life.
Bei Bei, a four-year-old panda who was born at Washington's National Zoo, has been sent to China to help diversify the panda gene pool.
I thought I had nothing to learn from people who obsessed over expensive children's toys. I couldn't have been more wrong.
They're basically the tornadoes of fire, and they can turn an already bad situation into a far worse one — as in the case of the California Carr fire.
This writer's hot girl cup runneth over with an abundance of music that shows off Black female rappers' prowess and power.
London's transit authority says it is not renewing Uber's license to operate in the British capital over passenger safety concerns.
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"