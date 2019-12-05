Lax enforcement of the walking rule has been a running joke in the NBA for years, but it might have reached new heights last night, when LeBron stopped dribbling, took several steps and then started dribbling again, with nary a peep from the refs (and much befuddlement from his defender, Bojan Bogdanovic):

LeBron just going for a casual stroll mid-court 😂



(via @RealGolfBT)pic.twitter.com/KdXyn2NMkZ — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 5, 2019

After the game, James called the missed walk "the worst thing, probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my career," and said he didn't even realize he'd done it until it was pointed out to him at halftime.



