As far as NCAA men’s soccer goals go, you’re not going to see anything much cooler than this backheel flick by Kentucky midfielder Bailey Rouse. But as far as “cool things that happen on the pitch,” Kentucky’s group celebration of the goal is nearly as fun to watch.

Make your own assessment of both right here:

Bailey Rouse's first goal of the season comes off a clever assist from Brandon McManus, tying the match at 2.#WeAreUK | #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/ChFF6yzqUb — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) September 12, 2019

Not bad. This goal tied things up for Kentucky and opponent Xavier, and that’s where things ended, 2-2.

