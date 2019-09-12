FLICK AND POINT

As far as NCAA men’s soccer goals go, you’re not going to see anything much cooler than this backheel flick by Kentucky midfielder Bailey Rouse. But as far as “cool things that happen on the pitch,” Kentucky’s group celebration of the goal is nearly as fun to watch.

Make your own assessment of both right here:

Not bad. This goal tied things up for Kentucky and opponent Xavier, and that’s where things ended, 2-2.

