I KEEP DANCING ON MY OWN
Here’s Jeff Goldblum Dancing Sensually On A Balcony At New Orleans’ Southern Decadence Festival
Jeff Goldblum — decked out in some very stylish animal print duds — was spotted dancing on a balcony in the French Quarter to celebrate Southern Decadence, considered by some to be New Orleans’ “gay Mardi Gras.” The actor appeared to be enjoying himself as Normani’s “Motivation” came on the loud speakers and he proceeded to get down with his bad self. Watch below:
[Via @Bearracuda]