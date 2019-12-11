Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

TAKE A LOOK, Y'ALL

3 diggs gq.com

He's a giant of sports media. A self-made man who's overcome tremendous odds to become the biggest star at ESPN. But now that he's reached the top, where does Stephen A. Smith go from here? To find out, Drew Magary attempts to keep up with the take-master himself.

TERMINAL DIAGNOSIS

vox.com

Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.

SLOW CHURN

1 digg

It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonald's no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.