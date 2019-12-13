Guy Has Hilarious Commentary For This Soccer Player Making A Very Painful Save
He really took one — okay, technically two — for the team.
From 17776 to Hawaii 2 to Frog Fractions, href.cool collects the links that defined the weird internet in the past decade.
RVs range from tiny to spacious, but it's not often that you see a two-story behemoth like the Commander 8×8 by SLRV Expedition Vehicles.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
Before the 1930s, Christmas trees typically were cut down on an individual's property or out in the wild. Now, tree farms in all 50 states (yes, Hawaii too) are where most Christmas trees come from, accounting for 98 percent of live Christmas trees brought into homes.
Two miles under a grassy plain in South Africa, pockets of water lie trapped in the rock. Scientists think the pockets might have been isolated from the surrounding environment for 2 billion years. Now, researchers think they may have found things living in this long-sequestered water.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
The frosted eyewear, which comes from the aerospace world, keeps a wearer from seeing anything aside from what is directly in front of and below them.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
The shoes — which feature carbon plates and springy midsole foam — have become an explosive issue among runners. A new analysis suggests that the advantage these shoes bestow is real — and larger than previously estimated.
With pressure cookers in more and more home kitchens and beloved services like Rancho Gordo's Bean Club dispensing dried heirloom beans, the humble legume is a having a moment.
The tale of the man who found a bomb in an Atlanta park in 1996 fits with the director's late-era work as yet another film that revisits a moment in history — albeit with its mind already made up.
Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday, and come after weeks of damaging testimony against Trump.
How many pizzas have you eaten in the past 30 days? If you're John Schnatter, the former owner of Papa John's, the answer is a cool 40 pies, according to a recent WDRB interview with the disgraced peddler of mediocre Italian fast-food.
Yes, all of them, ranked from worst to best by Rob Sheffield. Settle in and buckle up.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
Old ships' logs are giving scientists new insights into the past and future of the earth's changing climate.
For his mother's sake, we really want this to be a lie and not a true story.
The console itself looks far more like a PC than we've seen from previous Xbox consoles, and Microsoft's trailer provides a brief glimpse at the new design.
In a previous life, I worked for a giant retailer, who beyond its global money-making operations, also did some philanthropy. The billionaire owner of the company liked to use variations on the phrase, "When we do well, we can do good." The priorities there give the game away.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
A 50-inch TV for $300 comes with some trade-offs.
These days, we roll our eyes at Cats. But from the moment it opened, it was a smash.
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
Drawing on ancient Tibetan practices and a very human need for companionship, these people believe they have figured out how to create sentient beings within their own bodies.
There's a simple, elegant way to making sure all your meatloaf comes out of the can in one piece.
Here are our picks for the characters who will stick with us from this decade.
Why some scientists believe the secret to performance enhancement might lie in your next trip to the toilet. (Yes, really.)
Within the next 200 years, scientists believe all of the country's ice giants could disappear. Local geologists and activists hope to change that — starting with a plaque.
In the NulledCast hackers livestream the harassment of Ring camera owners after accessing their devices. Hundreds of people can listen.
The man with no filter is back at it again in January 2020.
The comedian explains how he looks at abstract art and how he contextualizes it at the Modern Museum of Art.
The control Disney has on pop culture right now is so enormous it's kind of terrifying. Marvel's superhero movies and "Star Wars" are two of—if not the—biggest franchises in the world.
When Republicans eventually stop denying climate change, they'll start doing something worse.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
Law enforcement has long used DNA testing in police investigations, and consumer genetics testing companies also sell your data to third parties like pharmaceutical companies.
Yap is pretty simple. It's a six-person chat room, where every message you post erases the one you posted before it.
Fortunately, nobody was injured except for this salt truck.
In 2004, an article questioned the lyrics of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." We've been arguing about it ever since.
Get another glimpse of 10 of the historic New York City buildings and cultural institutions lost to demolition in the past decade.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
The prime minister addressed the nation, saying Brexit was now the "irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people."
The 2010s were a decade of extreme retail innovation. Instagrammy direct-to-consumer companies sprang up seemingly overnight; hulking businesses like Amazon permeated what felt like every aspect of our shopping lives and iconic brands died.
We all have big dreams. Let's not shatter his.