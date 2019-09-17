CHAIN REACTION

Digg · Updated:

In a demonstration for hundreds of students, firefighters in Vác, Hungary got a little overeager, losing control of their firetruck as they raced onto the scene:

EREDETI TELJES FELVÉTEL. Felborult a tűzoltó autó a bemutatón.

Bemutatónak indult, azonban valódi balesetbe torkollott az Európai Mobilitási Hét keretében szervezett katasztrófavédelmi program. A tavalyi rendezvényhez hasonlóan a váci felsősök és középiskolások számára szervezett a Váci Rendőrkapitányság a térségi mentőszolgálatokkal együtt egy baleseti szimulációt, amelyben azt illusztrálták, hogy milyen következményekkel járhat, ha valaki ittasan, vagy bedrogozva ül a volánhoz. A drámai előadást azonban valódi dráma követte, amikor a program folytatásában a felgyújtott roncs eloltására készültek a tűzoltók. A szimulációs gyakorlatra nagy sebességgel bevonuló szerkocsi ugyanis először a kétkerékre állt, majd az oldalára borult. A balesetben három tűzoltó sérült meg, közülük egy ember súlyosan, ketten könnyebben.TOVÁBBI RÉSZLETEK A SZERDA ESTI HÍRADÓBAN!

Posted by ESTV on Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Váci tűzoltók bemutatója from hungary

According to reports, five firefighters sustained minor injuries but all have been released from the hospital.

[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

TESTING THE WATERS

1 digg earther.gizmodo.com
"The planet as a whole is not going to run out of water. However, certain locations may face water scarcity — when their built water supplies are unable to meet their water demands intermittently or for long durations."