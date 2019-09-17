In a demonstration for hundreds of students, firefighters in Vác, Hungary got a little overeager, losing control of their firetruck as they raced onto the scene:

EREDETI TELJES FELVÉTEL. Felborult a tűzoltó autó a bemutatón. Bemutatónak indult, azonban valódi balesetbe torkollott az Európai Mobilitási Hét keretében szervezett katasztrófavédelmi program. A tavalyi rendezvényhez hasonlóan a váci felsősök és középiskolások számára szervezett a Váci Rendőrkapitányság a térségi mentőszolgálatokkal együtt egy baleseti szimulációt, amelyben azt illusztrálták, hogy milyen következményekkel járhat, ha valaki ittasan, vagy bedrogozva ül a volánhoz. A drámai előadást azonban valódi dráma követte, amikor a program folytatásában a felgyújtott roncs eloltására készültek a tűzoltók. A szimulációs gyakorlatra nagy sebességgel bevonuló szerkocsi ugyanis először a kétkerékre állt, majd az oldalára borult. A balesetben három tűzoltó sérült meg, közülük egy ember súlyosan, ketten könnyebben.TOVÁBBI RÉSZLETEK A SZERDA ESTI HÍRADÓBAN! Posted by ESTV on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

According to reports, five firefighters sustained minor injuries but all have been released from the hospital.

[Via Reddit]