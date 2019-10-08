2019 has been a somewhat strange year for IPOs, with WeWork halting its IPO offering and high-profile companies like Uber and Lyft seeing their valuation plummet in recent months. So here’s the question: if you had invested $100 worth of stock in some of these 2019 IPOs in the beginning, how much would your shares be worth now?

According to this chart by chartrdaily, you’d probably be a little disappointed if you invested $100 in Uber and Lyft, as both companies are currently trading well below their initial public offering prices. You’d fare slightly better with Slack, but the real winner here is Zoom, which is shaping up to be the most valuable tech IPO of the year, considering that its stock has more than doubled since its IPO.

As chartrdaily points out, one of the factors that differentiates Zoom from the other companies is that the company is actually profitable — an important distinction, as investors are now paying more attention to the profitability of these unicorn companies rather than just the hype that surrounds them.

[Via Instagram]