Here Are The Most Expensive Holidays In The US
The winter holidays have always been hard on our pocketbooks, but just how much money do Americans, on average, spend on each holiday?
To get a better sense of consumer spending during the major shopping holidays, personal finance site HowMuch put together a graph that shows the average planned spending per person during each holiday in 2019. See the full-sized image here.
As you can see from the graph above, the winter holidays — which covers the holidays during November and December and most importantly, Black Friday and Cyber Monday — is the most expensive holiday of the year. Every person is projected to spend, on average, $1,048 during the winter holidays, slightly more than what people pay during the back-to-college season.
And here's a list of the top 10 shopping holidays in the US this year and the average planned expenditures of each:
1. Winter Holidays: $1,048
2. Back to College: $977
3. Back to School: $697
4. Mother's Day: $196
5. Valentine's Day: $162
6. Easter: $151
7. Father's Day: $139
8. Graduation: $107
9. Halloween: $86
10. Super Bowl: $81
