The winter holidays have always been hard on our pocketbooks, but just how much money do Americans, on average, spend on each holiday?

To get a better sense of consumer spending during the major shopping holidays, personal finance site HowMuch put together a graph that shows the average planned spending per person during each holiday in 2019. See the full-sized image here.

As you can see from the graph above, the winter holidays — which covers the holidays during November and December and most importantly, Black Friday and Cyber Monday — is the most expensive holiday of the year. Every person is projected to spend, on average, $1,048 during the winter holidays, slightly more than what people pay during the back-to-college season.

And here's a list of the top 10 shopping holidays in the US this year and the average planned expenditures of each:

1. Winter Holidays: $1,048

2. Back to College: $977

3. Back to School: $697

4. Mother's Day: $196

5. Valentine's Day: $162

6. Easter: $151

7. Father's Day: $139

8. Graduation: $107

9. Halloween: $86

10. Super Bowl: $81



