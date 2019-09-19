SETTING A, UH, HIGH BAR

Digg · Updated:

A lot of folks get really excited for gymnastics once every four years. To those folks we say: you can enjoy gymnastics all year round, and a great place to begin doing that is with this dizzyingly great high bar routine.

Watch Hidetaka Miyachi do his thing:

Here’s a fun game. Compare this routine to the one that helped the 24-year-old bar star push past the competition at the individual apparatus world cup earlier this year.

Not bad. We suspect he might be even better come the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, where he’ll get to compete in front of his home country.

[Instagram via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

YOU'RE ALWAYS ON MY MIND

3 diggs nytimes.com
The science of sex is inherently paradoxical. For centuries, social stigma, prejudice and misogyny have condemned as aberrant sexual pleasures we now know are healthy. Yet despite the growing realization of how much outside views shape even our most private behavior, we can still experience the mechanics of our own desire — never mind that of others — as a fundamental mystery.