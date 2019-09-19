A lot of folks get really excited for gymnastics once every four years. To those folks we say: you can enjoy gymnastics all year round, and a great place to begin doing that is with this dizzyingly great high bar routine.

Watch Hidetaka Miyachi do his thing:

Here’s a fun game. Compare this routine to the one that helped the 24-year-old bar star push past the competition at the individual apparatus world cup earlier this year.

Not bad. We suspect he might be even better come the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, where he’ll get to compete in front of his home country.

[Instagram via Reddit]