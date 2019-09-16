Have smartphones killed cameras? Based on this chart from @Statistics_Data_Facts, the answer would seem to be yes.

Using data from CIPA and Statista, the chart tracks the precipitous decline in camera sales after 2009 and how the sales of smartphones have skyrocketed in the same period. As the camera technology of smartphones has advanced in the past few years, their convenience and portability have made them a more attractive alternative to the compact camera. While the best phone cameras still lag behind DSLR cameras in picture quality, the difference for the casual user is negligible and outweighed by the fact that people always have their phones with them:

