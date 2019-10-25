On Wednesday night, Harvey Weinstein showed up at an Actor’s Hour show hosted at the Downtime Bar in New York City. His presence was first addressed by comedian Kelly Bachman, who was booed and told to “shut up” by a few audience members when she called out Weinstein’s presence in her set.

Keep getting new followers today is it because my tweets are so fire? lol fuck Weinstein and thanks @ambercrollo ILY #mysecondtweet pic.twitter.com/hLjWn5VM8Y — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 24, 2019

After Bachman, actor Zoe Stuckless confronted Weinstein directly in an exchange partially recorded here. Stuckless shouted to the people in the room, “Nobody’s going to say anything?”

Stuckless was asked to leave by the event organizers, and around ten women followed, according to accounts by comedian Amber Rollo, a friend of Bachman’s who also confronted Weinstein, calling him “a monster.”

You can read Bachman’s account of what happened here in her interview by Variety and Stuckless’ interview with Vulture.

And what’s chilling is that, according to Stuckless, the only other performer to address Weinstein’s presence was a male performer who began in his set in a similar way as Bachman. “We gotta talk about the elephant in the room,” the comedian reportedly said. “Yeah, who’s the elephant that produced Good Will Hunting? Cause that shit was amazing!”



