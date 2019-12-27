If Sign Spinning Were A Sport, This Guy Has Crushed It
No job is ever boring if you put a good spin on it.
@worldstar
Dude was nice with it! 😳👏 @riconfinity #crushedit #fyp♬ original sound – worldstar
[Via Reddit]
No job is ever boring if you put a good spin on it.
@worldstar
Dude was nice with it! 😳👏 @riconfinity #crushedit #fyp♬ original sound – worldstar
[Via Reddit]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Asylum seekers face competing miseries: violence at home, and a punitive detention system with a shard of hope for relief abroad.
No job is ever boring if you put a good spin on it.
Mdou Moctar was never meant to play guitar. Despite the odds, the left-handed Tuareg guitarist managed to make a name for himself and one of the best rock albums of the year.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Help comes from all corners.
From poisoned monks and nuclear bombs to the "transfermium wars," mapping the atomic world hasn't been easy.
Both 17-year-old Billie Eilish and 15-year-old Millie Bobby Brown have said they text with the 33-year-old rapper. What are we to make of this?
People are purchasing high-end vehicles and registering them in Montana? What is the benefit of doing that?
Nobody set out to make one of this decade's most influential styles of game. It just happened. What's next?
There's only ever so much you can control at any job. You make the things you make as good as you can, at which point they are not really yours anymore.
While walking through Três Lagoas, someone noticed something funny about this tree.
How did a word once reserved for union bosses get co-opted by anybody with a viral tweet?
Another quantum computing architecture closes in on quantum supremacy.
Save on expensive massages! Get targeted, fast relief after any workout with the Evertone Prosage Deep Tissue Massager. Normally $149, you can get it for $87.20 with code 20SAVE20 at checkout.
One of the most coveted awards in the restaurant business, a star can elevate a local-favorite to a must visit global destination overnight.
The long-dominant ideology brought us forever wars, the Great Recession and extreme inequality. Good riddance.
Doug DeMuro gives a tour of a behemoth pickup truck that would make Greta Thunberg cry.
One man's unlikely journey from servant and prisoner of war to bodybuilding champion — with an epic, trans-continental love story along the way.
In cities where people are desperate for housing, why are there still empty properties?
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Wary of alarming investors, companies victimized by ransomware attacks often tell the SEC that "malware" or a "security incident" disrupted their operations.
A flood could devastate the tourist zone of Waikīkī in Honolulu, but a federal plan to fortify the Ala Wai Canal has met with strong local resistance.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Forget about "Rise of Skywalker." This is the good Star Wars movie this year.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
There are so many Airpod knockoffs. YouTuber Unbox Therapy tests all of them out.
Black people are dramatically overrepresented among those living on Los Angeles's streets, where the bright future promised to earlier generations has been blunted by the bitter inheritance of racism.
Despite the fame of each singer, few in their time would have believed that their 1977 collaboration on Crosby's TV show would become the beloved cultural artifact it is today.
Dorothea Taylor drops a sick beat on this Disturbed classic.
Even as brands put more women's-specific shoes on the market, female foot pain persists. The problem, it turns out, is that we aren't sure how to design a safe, comfortable shoe in the first place.
Thursday's debate featured few gotcha moments and many familiar shticks.
After looking through a series of profiles, women attempt to pick men from a lineup based on their dating profiles.
A non-comprehensive list of the year's best personal essays — on everything from mental health to relationships, identity, creativity, family and all that makes us human.
A decade after the great recession, our politics are different, but our finances are worse.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
For years, we've wondered whether a doctor who received a payment linked to a particular drug prescribed more of that drug. We now have the answer: yes.
This blocky pink book sets out to accomplish a big task: present a visual representation of humans and the art they've created — from the beginning.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
The brutality of Fashion Nova's hyperaccelerated production model was always an open secret, but the fashion industry rewards willful avoidance.
In just three years, the Trump administration has diminished the role of science in federal policymaking while halting or disrupting research projects nationwide, marking a transformation of the federal government whose effects, experts say, could reverberate for years.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
The Stylophone is small, stylus operated and takes two seconds to learn to play.
It's 2020 — do you know where your content is?
On rare occasions, pilots will dump fuel in mid-air. Why do they do this?
The pathologies that have plagued the left were all on display one October day in 2010.
Ten books that sparked debate, started conversations, and launched movements in the past ten years—and what to read next
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
Twenty years after "Galaxy Quest" hit theaters, director Dean Parisot and stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Justin Long look back at capturing lightning in a bottle, and reveal the apology Jeffrey Katzenberg issued over the film's bungled marketing campaign.
Twenty years ago, "Eyes Wide Shut" hit theaters. And it was during the making of Kubrick's racy thriller that Scientology temporarily lost its top ambassador and No. 2: Tom Cruise.
YouTuber Destin Sandlin attempts to break into a smart home with just the help of a laser.