In these past few months, gender reveals have become the subject of much controversy. The inventer of gender reveal parties has raised concerns over these parties' tendencies to reinforce binary gender norms. Last month, a woman in Iowa was killed by a pipe bomb inadvertently created by a gender reveal party. And so far, there's been some pretty controversial gender reveals involving animals, including one with an alligator and one with a hippo, as seen below:

I did it. I found the worst gender reveal. pic.twitter.com/37b5GkrTbN — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) September 21, 2019

While gender reveals like the hippo and the alligator invite questions about safety and animal cruelty, today we came across a gender reveal that's cruelty plainly to the human soul. We exaggerate, but actually, not really?

To say that it's totally NSFW would be an understatement. We won't embed the video here, but if you're still curious, you can watch the video here. There's a part of us that wants to cry from laughter after watching it, and a part of us that just wants to cry. Why anybody would think this would be a good idea to reveal a gender is beyond us, but hey, to each their own.

Don't say we didn't warn you.