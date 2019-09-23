'KEEP YOUR CHIN UP'

Felicity Huffman, who recently was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, was the butt of a joke during Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox — and the audience was not a fan. Comedian Thomas Lennon roasted the incarcerated actress during one of the award show’s interstitials.

“The producers have asked me to give a special shoutout to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison,” Lennon cracked. “Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up.” Watch below:

