Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Los Angeles and Malibu in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.

We would say this part where Musk hits a traffic cone as he's driving out of the parking lot of Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in LA, is definitely one of the rougher parts of the ride. At least the glass of the Cybertruck drove away unscathed. We're not sure we can say the same for that poor cone.

But for a less blunderous view of the Cybertruck, here's a video of the truck barreling past other cars on the 405 freeway. We have to admit the truck looks better in real life. If only it had some basic safety features like side view mirrors, you know, that thing that probably would have prevented it from running down the cone in the first place.



