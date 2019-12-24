Ducks In Christmas Sweaters? Ducks In Christmas Sweaters
We do not need any context for this. The video speaks for itself:
[Via Twitter]
Christmas tree farms have been closing down. A trip to Indiana, where many have vanished, revealed a variety of reasons.
Up in the Arctic cold, frozen woolly-mammoth carcasses can be so well preserved that they still have blood in their veins. Their flesh is still pink — which means that, of course, yes, someone has thought about eating it.
What sort of black magic is this?
Amazon ignored or dismissed safety concerns about its delivery network to prioritize speed and explosive growth, according to new documents and interviews with insiders.
These ads created during the years after WW2 were almost works of art and skillfully created by hand by wonderfully talented artists and illustrators who worked tirelessly for hours if not days to achieve almost perfect results.
Roundabouts have been demonstrated many safety and environmental benefits — but Americans are not fans. What's the beef with them?
You know you've got a good game going when other players stop and stare.
Can free schools solve the problem of "futoko", Japan's phenomenon of refusing to attend school?
You might grow up, but you never outgrow the love you have for a puppy-sized bed.
Issa Kassisieh has turned his centuries-old family home into a Christmas wonderland.
To Daniel Jones, his faith is way more than a movie tribute — it's an ideological fusion of the great Western and Eastern spiritual traditions.
With Kansas City snowed in and nobody visiting the shelters, this man decided to give these dogs some warm — and delicious — attention.
Incarcerated people who are dying can apply for "compassionate release" in some states — but very few of them get it. This is the story of one who did.
"There's something wrong here, but I really can't tell what."
"I knew there wasn't much there, but there was even less than I had imagined," Koopmans says. The closest town, Rachel, has a population of around 50 people. Other than one alien-themed restaurant and bar, the Little A'Le'Inn, there's little for outsiders to do — this isn't Roswell.
Legend has it that the design was created by Abraham Lincoln, to ensure the mallet head would never loosen. Whether that's true or not, it's a cool design.
Every year, millions of Americans purchase and decorate Christmas trees to ring in the holiday season. Whether they are bought at a lawn and garden store, pop-up lot, or harvested from a tree farm or national forest, a live tree is an integral part of the tradition for many families.
"If they're investigating me, they're a**holes," he said. "I've been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes."
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
Carolyn Kormann reports from Okuma and Fukushima, Japan, on the aftermath of the March, 2011, nuclear meltdown at the Daiichi power plant and how residents of the area have adapted to radiation levels.
A lucky Redditor shared what Bill Gates got her for Christmas.
A New York woman worried that her sore throat might be strep, so she went to the doctor to have it checked out. Then came the bill — with a price tag similar to a small SUV.
Caroline Eriksson, a sculpture artist from Oslo, Norway built a life-sized gingerbread Groot, the sentient tree-like creature from Guardians of the Galaxy. It's incredible.
On this manmade island is an art gallery building, several greenhouses and even an outdoor dance floor and "beach." Here's how they pulled it off.
On December 23, 1927, a man dressed as Santa Claus walked into a bank and demanded money. Unfortunately, the bank was in Texas, and practically everyone in town was armed. Determining Santa was on the Naughty List, they opened fire.
What happens when a sports team dies? At a small English soccer club, a community rallied around the power of its memory.
Australia is currently dealing with extremely serious wildfires, and this clip shows just how quickly they can advance in dry conditions.
Recognizability matters, to politicians and celebrities alike. See how many people you can identify based only on a photograph.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The household economy of cooking, cleaning, mending, washing, and grocery shopping has arguably changed more in the past 100 years than the American factory or the modern office. And its evolution tells an illuminating story about why, no matter what work we do, we never seem to have enough time. In the 20th century, labor-saving household technology improved dramatically, but no labor appears to have been saved.
The epic history of the biggest piece of junk in the galaxy.
How the Safdie brothers re-created — and embellished — a very specific slice of midtown, as told by their collaborators, stars and friends.
Speaking at a at a conference in Florida, President Donald Trump went on a long, unscripted soliloquy about windmills.
Arguments over whether game addiction is real have led to feuds between government departments and a national debate over policy.
An elderly couple driving on I-75 North of Atlanta wound up in this semi's blind spot and it didn't end well.
Winter has been to 15,000 Starbucks in 55 countries, and he's not done yet.
Some bad designs are noticeable right away, their poorly-considered executions slap you in the face like a slice of wet ham. Others are more insidious, with problems lurking stealthily under the surface.
It's been a rough 10 years in cybersecurity — and it's only getting worse.
On a woman who murdered her partner after years of abuse, and a new law on sentencing for crimes committed by victims of domestic violence.
Justine Calma breaks down the controversy over light bulbs in America.
Working the night shift on an intensive care unit, Suzanne Ohlmann brushes up against death, Jesus and her biological father.
Deondra, Desirae, Gregory, Melody and Ryan, five Julliard-trained pianists and siblings, play an epic version of "Sleigh Ride."
Disney will have to prove it can leave Star Wars and Avengers behind to develop new franchises and succeed in the streaming era.
"If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet."