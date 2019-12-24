Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

EVERGREEN CONTENT

5 diggs washingtonpost.com

Every year, millions of Americans purchase and decorate Christmas trees to ring in the holiday season. Whether they are bought at a lawn and garden store, pop-up lot, or harvested from a tree farm or national forest, a live tree is an integral part of the tradition for many families.

NOT IF WE FAIL REGULAR CITIZENS

9 diggs newyorker.com

Carolyn Kormann reports from Okuma and Fukushima, Japan, on the aftermath of the March, 2011, nuclear meltdown at the Daiichi power plant and how residents of the area have adapted to radiation levels.

SORRY, BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG

2 diggs theatlantic.com

The household economy of cooking, cleaning, mending, washing, and grocery shopping has arguably changed more in the past 100 years than the American factory or the modern office. And its evolution tells an illuminating story about why, no matter what work we do, we never seem to have enough time. In the 20th century, labor-saving household technology improved dramatically, but no labor appears to have been saved.