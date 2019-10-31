Cyclist Davis Vilums got tired of always biking down the same streets, so he embarked on an ambitious project to cycle through every street in London. Here's the map he made tracking all the routes he had taken during these five years:

And here's how he accomplished this:

In the beginning, I used the "London A-Z Map & Walks" map. It covered a significant amount of central London, but it wasn't enough, and the shape was not regular. So I found the "London Super Scale A-Z Map" that was rectangular and covered a larger area. An essential thing for the map of my choice was that streets are laid out very accurately. Including some irregular times off, overall it took me four years to visit every single road on the map..

