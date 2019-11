Swalwell has denied that he farted while he was speaking on "Hardball With Chris Matthews," but, well, it's best that you hear it for yourselves.

OMFG SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/StziH3Yh49 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 19, 2019

For what's it worth, the show "Hardball" has tweeted out that it was not flatulence, but the sound of a mug scraping across the desk that we heard.

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let's get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw — Hardball (@hardball) November 19, 2019

We'll leave it to you to get to the bottom of this mystery.



