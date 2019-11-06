When New Zealand politician Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled during her zero carbon amendments bill speech that addressed the severity of climate change, she continued on and snuck in the perfect response.

Here's the full video of her speech. Before Swarbrick gave her "OK Boomer" response, she said, "How many world leaders, for how many decades have seen and known what is coming, but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep it behind closed doors? My generation and the generations after me do not have that luxury."

You can hear the indiscernible heckle occur when Swarbick says "In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old." Undeterred by the heckle, Swarbick responds: "Right now, the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old. OK Boomer."

And here's the "OK Boomer" moment in all its glory:



