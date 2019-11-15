With ten seconds left in the game and the Browns up 21-7, Browns defender Myles Garrett wrapped up Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and threw him down well after the pass was thrown. And then things really escalated, ending in what commentator Joe Buck called "one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field":

Garrett almost certainly faces a long suspension — Fox Sports rule analyst Mike Pereira suggested a four game ban was likely, while others think Garrett might miss the rest of the season. Rudolph's agent, meanwhile, said the incident would be "reviewed thoroughly," possibly suggesting Rudolph wouldn't be satisfied with just a suspension:

There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited (@YoungerAssoc) November 15, 2019



