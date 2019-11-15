HOPE HE LIKES BEING SUSPENDED

With ten seconds left in the game and the Browns up 21-7, Browns defender Myles Garrett wrapped up Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and threw him down well after the pass was thrown. And then things really escalated, ending in what commentator Joe Buck called "one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field":

Garrett almost certainly faces a long suspension — Fox Sports rule analyst Mike Pereira suggested a four game ban was likely, while others think Garrett might miss the rest of the season. Rudolph's agent, meanwhile, said the incident would be "reviewed thoroughly," possibly suggesting Rudolph wouldn't be satisfied with just a suspension:


