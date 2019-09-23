Global commerce is one of the defining elements of modern life, but when it comes to exported products, it’s doubtful that most of us really know what each country primarily exports.

Using 2017 data from The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Vouchercloud created a map that shows the biggest exports around the world:



So much of this map is surprising for us — who knew, for instance, that the biggest export from Finland was kaolin coated paper and for Nepal, flavored water?

Also worth noting is that the biggest export in most of the countries around the world is either a mineral export — like iron or gold — or petroleum-related products. As can be seen from the map, refined petroleum is the US’ biggest export, while crude petroleum is the biggest export in several countries, including Canada, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Egypt.

[Via Vouchercloud]