How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Surveilling Me Via Our Smart Home Devices, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we’re committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here’s a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Surveilling Me Via Our Smart Home Devices?

In this age of “smart homes,” where everything can be synched up by an app with notifications, are we wrong to feel a loss of privacy?

I work from home, so I am mainly at home during the day.

My husband gets alerts every time the front door is opened. If a package is delivered, he receives an image of the package. He can track the electricity usage from our solar production. He can turn off the lights and open the skylight from his phone.

Today he texted me that I shouldn’t be running the dryer during certain peak hours. He then shut it off remotely!

I have nothing to hide, but am increasingly annoyed that my own actions are being tracked.

He’s micromanaging me from afar!

How should I handle this?

Amy Dickinson advises the letter writer to get out of the house during the day if their husband won’t respect their privacy. “I wish people were more aware of the potential negative impact these devices and systems can have on our personal lives and relationships,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.


Is It Funny To Intentionally Fall Down And Drop Everything At Work?

I was having a chat with my friend the other day, and they told me that they were having fun at work by pretending to fall down in front of coworkers and dropping all their papers as a prank. They seemed to think it was all in good fun because they never let their coworkers in on the fact that it was a prank (although they did actually hurt their wrist doing this). I was surprised and responded that I thought it was mean-spirited, because it’s making coworkers stop work to care for them as a “joke.”

They’re now angry that I’m judging them for their sense of humor and they aren’t talking to me. If I were this person’s coworker, I don’t know what I’d do, but I do think it would be weird and uncomfortable once the multiple well-timed fake falls became suspicious. What’s your take on this and how would you communicate with someone as a colleague or friend to help them see how this isn’t an okay thing to do? At this point I’m planning on dropping it with this person, but I have no idea how to most effectively bring this up if I were the colleagues being “pranked.”

Alison Green agrees that this “prank” is annoying, not funny. “If I managed someone doing this, I’d have serious concerns about their judgment and would probably take a closer look at their work across the board because it would be so likely that this wasn’t the only judgment problem happening,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.


Can My Father-In-Law Confine Me To My Room For 24 Hours Because I Took A Call During Dinner?

So my wife and I are vacationing with her family. At dinner tonight, I had to take a phone call and I excused myself from the table. When I returned, my food was no longer at the table. I was told by my in-laws that I was to head to my room without dinner as I was being Insubordinate in interrupting dinner. I’m supposed to stay there for 24 hours. My wife tells me I should accept this to keep the peace. I don’t want to. Am I being unreasonable? Should I accept this punishment?

So They almost punished my sister in law for trying to sneak me food and have turned off the WiFi (I’m obviously skirting that with cellular data.) what should I do to end this?…

i don’t want to give away my exact age but my wife and I are in our 30s

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit agree that the father-in-law’s behavior is not okay. “Go home. After your wife gets home, go to couples counseling. Describe this incident. Her acceptance of her parents’ insane behavior is a huge red flag,” reads one of the top comments. Read the rest of the answers.


How Can I Get My Boyfriend To Stop Giving Our Puppy The Silent Treatment For Following Me Around?

My boyfriend, “Marcus,” and I recently adopted an adorable rescue puppy, “Daisy.” She was supposed to be mostly my boyfriend’s dog because I work a demanding full-time job, and I have a cat that lives with us. Marcus has always been a dog person, but I enjoy them, too.

The problem is, Daisy has taken a liking to me. When I’m home, she follows me everywhere. I suspect, due to her behavior, that she may have been mistreated by men previously, but nonetheless, Marcus is extremely hurt. He won’t take her outside if I’m home, and he doesn’t try to play with her or train her. Every time she rejects him in any way, he takes it personally.

We signed Daisy up for a puppy training class. He participated for about five minutes before giving up and handing me the leash during the first lesson. How do I get my boyfriend to stop taking our puppy’s behavior so personally? I should note, we went through this when my cat didn’t like him at first, but they are on good terms now.

Abigail Van Buren points out that the boyfriend’s behavior is likely strengthening the puppy’s attachment to the letter writer. “If this is the way your boyfriend reacts to perceived rejection, I’d think twice about starting a family with him if I were you,” she adds. Read the rest of her answer.


How Can I Get My Husband To Stop Adding Barbecue Sauce, Beans, Nuts, Olives, And Berries To The Meals I Cook?

I enjoy cooking. I have lots of cookbooks, and I watch cooking shows and attend cooking seminars. My family and friends enjoy my meals and dishes, helping themselves to seconds and leaving clean plates…

And then there’s my husband. He will supplement my carefully and artfully prepared meals with almost anything he likes that’s not included. For example, I served shrimp and grits (a little Parmesan cheese and scallions on top) with a side of lemony roasted asparagus. He poured barbecue sauce on top and also added pinto beans, olives, Brazil nuts and blueberries.

When I have questioned him, he says that other chefs create unusual combinations — as if he is a culinary trailblazer.

In actuality, it’s hurtful that he doesn’t like my meals and has to hide the taste or enhance the menu. It’s also, visually, a “gag” moment for others to watch him mix this mush together on his plate…

What can I do? I’m not sure I want to divorce him.

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin encourage the letter writer to allow her husband to add condiments or garnishes, but not other ingredients, to his meals. “You may further remind him that he always has the option of making the meal himself, start to finish,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.


Should I Allow My 6-Year-Old To Put A Temporary ‘Storks’ Tattoo On Her Face For Picture Day?

My 6-year-old recently wanted to put a temporary tattoo on her face for picture day at her school. We have generally been of the opinion that our kids can dress or adorn themselves as they please, as long as they aren’t doing anything permanent or that would get them kicked out of class. However, I didn’t particularly want to have her wear a distracting tattoo on her face for her school picture.

Assuming the school would allow it, would you let your kid wear the tattoo? Does it matter what age they are? Mind you, this was not a small one with, say, a butterfly or stars; it was a palm-sized bright pink square with a picture of a mom and a baby from the movie Storks, with the word “Storks” on it.

Jamilah Lemieux says that she would not allow her child to wear a temporary tattoo on her face for picture day. “Children are now subject to being photographed on any day ending in y, but I still maintain a level of authority over any professional photos that will be shared with other family members, published in a yearbook, distributed to classmates, etc.,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Discourage My Son’s Sexual Attraction To Pokémon?

I am a liberal parent. I raised a daughter who is bi and poly. I always thought that I could accept anything that parenthood might throw at me. I knew that I could embrace my son if he were straight, gay, bi, trans, etc. If there is a controlling consciousness of the universe, it has a nasty sense of humor. Putting it bluntly: My son is sexually attracted to Pokémon. He dropped hints that I didn’t really pick up on. But over the last few years, I have stumbled across evidence of his browsing habits that left me pretty clear about his proclivities. He is now 17, so thoughts that he would “grow out of it” are fading. My biggest fear is that he won’t find someone to pair with. I love my children and want them to be happy. Should I address this with him? Try to discourage an orientation that, to me, seems kind of pathetic?

Dan Savage explains that people “sexually imprint” on all kinds of weird things during adolescence, and there’s no known way to turn a kinky teen into a non-kinky teen. “[S]ince being shamed by his dad won’t save a kid from his ‘pathetic’ orientation, shaming your son is a waste of time that will serve only to damage your relationship with him,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Do I Have To Accept My 31-Year-Old Daughter’s New 17-Year-Old Boyfriend?

I’m the mom of a 31-year-old daughter who recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend so she can be with a 17-year-old kid. I probably wouldn’t be upset if she didn’t have sons who are 15, 14, 12 and a daughter, 10, who considered the man she broke up with their dad. Her new love is only two years older than her oldest. I am having a hard time accepting this and so are my grandkids.

I haven’t talked to my daughter about her choice because I know she’s an adult and the bottom line is it isn’t really my business. I do worry about how much confusion this causes the kids.

I don’t know if I can accept this new “man” in her life. To tell you the truth, I want nothing to do with him. I want to continue seeing my grandchildren, though, which will mean I’ll have to deal with this person on some level. How?

Abigail Van Buren inexplicably encourages the letter writer to accept this inappropriate and probably abusive relationship. “You have a right to express your opinion privately, but when you see him, be cordial and do not make apparent how much you disapprove of the relationship,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Ask My Colleagues Why They Hired My Lazy Neighbor Instead Of My Hard-Working Daughter?

My daughter applied for a job at the university where I’m currently employed, in a department supervised by three very good friends of mine… My neighbor also applied for the job. My neighbor has been out of work for over 11 years and lived off his parents. My daughter has a master’s degree, is an alumni of the university, and is currently working. Neither of them have any experience in the field. My neighbor parks cars at an amusement park part-time and my daughter runs a full-time educational program for developmentally disabled adults. My daughter has worked with several friends of mine and all told me she was the best employee they ever had…

They interviewed my neighbor, who said the interview was general and easy, and they hired him within a week. They interviewed my daughter, who said the interview was pointed and in one instance, one of my friends who interviewed her laughed at her when she said she could help him with a particular job he wanted accomplished, and she has not had a call back.

Needless to say, I am angry. I have never involved myself in her employment at this establishment or anywhere else. However, I’m baffled. I see these people every day as we are in the same office, although we do not work in the same division. Is it unprofessional to ask them why they did not hire my hard-working daughter but hired a person who hasn’t worked in years and lives off his elderly mother?

Alison Green forbids the letter writer from talking to the hiring managers about their daughter. “[I]t’s possible that your daughter interviewed poorly, or that the neighbor had particular qualities that they think will help him excel in the role, or that — as talented as your daughter is — she doesn’t have skill X or quality Y that they’re looking for,” she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Rude For The Guy I’m Dating To Leave To Hook Up With Other Guys While We’re Hanging Out?

I’m a gay guy, and the guy I’m dating and I are not exclusive. That is fine for me, and us, and I’m not really jealous at the thought of him with other men. But the other day, we were hanging out at his place and chatting, and I kind of got the sense he wasn’t listening—and I looked over, and sure enough, he was on Scruff (gay dating app for people who don’t know). I sort of rolled my eyes but let it go; again, it’s fine, but he doesn’t need to be on the prowl for dick when we’re hanging out, you know?

About an hour later the same day, after lots more phone-looking, he said he needed to run an errand and would be back in a few. I knew what was up, but I let it happen, because I was honestly more amused and incredulous at him than anything. He got back and acted like nothing happened; we even had sex that night. But, like, in retrospect: Isn’t that a little ridiculous? Do I really have to say, out loud, “No setting and executing dick appointments while I’m sitting next to you?” Does this seem like normal behavior? Maybe I should just invite a Grindr guy over the next time he says he’s coming by.

Rich Juzwiak urges the letter writer to talk to his partner about this behavior and to pay attention to whether his partner is generally respectful and engaged in the relationship. “Honesty is the cornerstone of ethical nonmonogamy, and I’m not liking the looks of your foundation,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Bow Out Of Taking My Kids To Playdates Because I Don’t Like Being The Only Dad There?

I love my family more than anything, and I am a very modern, liberal dad. My issue is that often my wife will ask that I come along for play dates, birthday parties, etc., and often I am the only dad there. She knows I’m a feminist and plays to that a little, but sometimes I just feel like the odd person out and would rather she just take him.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg rules that the letter writer has to keep taking his kids to playdates, even when it’s boring. “I think it is OK to sometimes feel like the odd person out because the reason you feel odd is that none of the other dads in your social circle are pulling their weight when it comes to their kids’ socializing,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

What Should I Say When People Tell Me They Hate My Life’s Passion?

When I meet people I do not know, they ask me what I do for a living. Most often, when I reply what subject I teach, they say, “Oh, I always hated that in college.”

To which I want to reply, “And I am sure that I would hate what your life’s passion is, too. Please tell me what it is.” But I know that would just make matters even worse, as it would put them on the spot and make them apologize. Maybe that is what they should do, but not how it should come about.

Could you please give me a reply that tells them what they said was not very nice, but at the same time not make me an enemy for life?

Miss Manners suggests responding, “‘I often hear that from people who are bad at …’ whatever it is that you teach.” Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Ask My Mother-In-Law To Stop Sleeping Without Underwear On?

I have a wonderful mother-in-law whom I love very much. She frequently stays overnight in my home. I also have two young sons.

My mother-in-law recently mentioned to me that she doesn’t wear underwear to bed and never has, including while staying at my house. I’m troubled by this because she wears nightgowns to bed, and I’m afraid my sons might accidentally see her lady parts. Also, she sleeps on my furniture like this, and I feel it is disrespectful and unladylike.

I don’t know how to say to her that, for the sake of my furniture and my sanity, I need her to wear underwear to bed when she stays at my house. Do I broach this subject, or am I being unreasonable?

Abigail Van Buren points out that the letter writer’s sons are highly unlikely to notice that their grandmother doesn’t wear underwear to bed. “In the interest of family harmony, I recommend you take a chill pill and leave the subject alone,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Unreasonable For Me Not To Sleep With My Husband When He Refuses To Brush His Teeth And Shower?

My husband and I have been married for seven years. We started out very strong sexually, but over the past few years he has stopped bathing and brushing his teeth regularly. Nothing I say or do seems to compel him to wash. Sometimes he goes more than two weeks without bathing. He’s dirty (he works a manual labor job) and he smells awful. I don’t want to be in the same room as him, and the thought of kissing him or being intimate with him horrifies me. So we aren’t having sex and haven’t been in a while. I tell him that I can’t consider a physical relationship with him because of this, but he doesn’t believe me — he tells me that it’s my problem, that I lack confidence, or I don’t love him, or I’m not attracted to him. He is very angry a lot of the time and blames his attitude on me “withholding sex.” He sees a doctor regularly and is treated for mild anxiety, but nothing seems to get through to him about this. I want sex back in my life, but not with someone who is dirty and/or who is mean to me, and I’m not sure what to do.

Stoya says it’s very reasonable for the letter writer to draw boundaries around their husband’s hygiene and anger. “I’m sorry your husband is neglecting himself,” she writes. “At a certain point — this exact point — you may need to evaluate how much you’re willing to put up with.” Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Unfair To Leave My Daughter’s Dog Out Of My Will?

I’m a widow with two daughters, “Laurie” and “Diane.” I’m in the process of writing my will and have allocated 35 percent of my estate to each of my daughters, and 15 percent to each of Diane’s children — both under age 5 — to be put into college savings accounts. Laurie is furious that I haven’t given an equal share to “Spot,” her golden retriever puppy, compared with what she calls his “human cousins.” She treats Spot like her child and refers to him as such. She has accused me of unfairness and bias, and likened my actions to homophobia — she has called being a “pet parent” an “orientation.”

I think her obsession with Spot is unhealthy and bordering on ridiculous. I love Spot and make sure I have his favorite treats and toys when they visit, but I really do not feel I owe him more than this, and I resent my grandchildren being compared to a dog. Laurie hasn’t spoken to me in a month and says she won’t until I amend my will. Please help.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg reassures the letter writer that she did not do anything wrong by not including Spot in her will. “It’s painful and difficult when someone we love chooses to cling to a ridiculous sense of having been wronged rather than have a conversation or let it go, but I don’t know what else you can do here, short of joining Laurie in her delusions,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Refuse To Participate In The Lip Sync Battle Portion Of My Office’s Mandatory Spirit Week?

My employer is having a mandatory spirit week with a summer camp theme next week. Each day we are to participate in “voluntary” camp activities with our assigned “cabin mates” for the week. The week culminates in a lip sync battle with our cabin mates in front of 100 other employees here at our headquarters and will be recorded for our international staff. Our top three executives are going to be judges. I am very uncomfortable with this.

Normally, I would have no problem simply not participating. However, the entire week is a graded assignment in which our participation and level of enthusiasm is awarded or punished with points for the team. For example, Monday is 80’s fashion day so each cabin mate that isn’t dressed in 80’s style loses a point for the team. The lip sync battle will be graded on us all participating, having matching costumes, and the level of “spirit” displayed in our performance. Some of my cabin mates are really into this camp week while some of us are dreading it. I’d hate for their reputations to be damaged by my lack of participation. Some of the activities are manageable but pretending to sing while dancing in front of people is not.

How do I approach this while protecting my colleagues?

Alison Green urges the letter writer either to fake an illness on the day of the lip sync battle or just to refuse to participate. “People pushing back and saying ‘no, this isn’t something I’m going to do’ is a good thing,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Apologize Because My Dog Scared My Friend’s Daughter When She Sought Out The Dog Despite My Warnings?

I recently hosted an old college friend for lunch at my house, along with her husband and young daughter, “Lillie.”

I’ve got a medium-sized dog that gets nervous around new people, so for safety’s sake I locked the dog in her kennel and kept her in a back room.

My friend asked several times if she could take her daughter to the back to “see the puppy,” but I said no because the dog would stay calmer if she was left alone.

Well, while I was busy cooking lunch, my friend apparently snuck Lillie to the back room to see the dog.

Next thing I know, Lillie is screaming/crying, and my friend is yelling at me.

Apparently the dog nipped at Lillie and scared her (there was no physical contact). Now, my friend is angry with me for “allowing” my dog to scare her child. She is threatening to report me to animal control.

I think she’s insane.

My dog was locked away in her kennel. I stated very clearly to leave the dog alone, and she ignored me.

My friend says she wants an apology and for me to get rid of the dog, or she won’t be visiting anymore. Who is right here?

Amy Dickinson rules that the letter writer does not owe the friend an apology. “Taking your narrative at face value, she is an irresponsible parent who knowingly and deliberately ignored clearly stated warnings and put her child in harm’s way,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Friend’s Mom To Stop Lifting Me Up Off The Ground Whenever She Sees Me?

The mother of a church friend has taken to lifting me up off the ground every time she talks to me at church. I’m 24.

I let her once, because I thought it was going to be a friendly, one-time greeting. Unfortunately, that sent her the wrong message.

The mom, I’ll admit, is only being friendly, but she also calls me “little girl” and comments on how I need to eat more and how I have a little stomach. We talk about little else. Frankly, if this is how most of our future conversations are going to be, I would prefer we just cordially smile and walk on…

I don’t know if I should attend another church, hide in the bathroom, fake an injury and refuse to stand up when I see her, or what. I feel that the longer this goes on, the more awkward it will be to confront her. I’m also afraid she will try to convince me that she’s just being friendly, so I shouldn’t mind these things…

It’s becoming unbearable to talk to her, and I’m at a loss of what to do. Is this a battle worth fighting, and if so, what should my strategies be?

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, who write the Miss Manners column, advise the letter writer to directly tell the mom “Please don’t do that” when she tries to lift her off the ground. “Politeness does not — repeat, not — require you or anyone else to allow another person to handle you against your wishes,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

