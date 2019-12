If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley:

WOW!!! Keyford Langley gets the steal and dribbles through a defender's legs before finding Greyson Collins for the fast-break basket.@ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/RXFNQJxfIb — GC Pride Athletics (@GC_Pride) December 19, 2019

The dribble through the legs is good enough, but to cap it with the no-look pass is just beautiful.



[Via Twitter]