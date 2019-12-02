We Interrupt This NBA Game With A Very Important And Cute Baby Race
Who is the bossest baby of them all?
[Via Twitter]
Who is the bossest baby of them all?
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
National Geographic's 100 best images of the year-curated from 106 photographers, 121 stories, and more than two million photographs.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
Cyber Monday is here, and the online bargains are rolling in fast. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
John Barnett loved Boeing. He loved Boeing planes. He loved his work. Thenn 2010, he was transferred to Boeing's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where Boeing builds the 787 Dreamliner. And things started going downhill.
The first items to pull Tom Kiefer's attention were 15 to 20 toothbrushes. At the time, he didn't think about photographing them. He just felt compelled to remove them from the trash.
Peloton ads are truly the gifts that keep on giving.
Visitors to the exclave of Point Roberts must drive through Canada to enter the United States. It's a tiny town with empty beaches, pods of orcas and dozens of gas pumps.
If you grew up with "Sonic," "Earthworm Jim" and "Phantasy Star," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
These lads in Tolyatti, Russia know how to do winter right.
We talked to many actual scientists who answered every question we had about the impossible science of Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian." This is a cry for help.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Supercharge your Mac with The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle, featuring Parallels Desktop, Aurora HDR 2019, PDF Expert, iMazing 2, and much more. You'll get 13 top apps for just $36 with 40 percent off code CMSAVE40.
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
Trying to buy the best of everything is actually the worst.
Last Friday, a metal beam came loose in a Ferris Wheel in Texas. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but the footage itself is harrowing.
The Vietnam draft lotteries functioned as a randomized experiment — which has allowed social scientists to study its life-changing effects.
It had been maybe three minutes from the onset of the first symptom, and I was already in deep sh*t.
You're just minding your own business and trying to get home when some 1,000-pound jerk comes out of nowhere to ruin your day.
Thanks to the "Amazon effect" and China's recycling ban, more cardboard is likely to end up in landfills.
We talked to seven career coaches about the most common mistakes they see from applicants.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Who is the bossest baby of them all?
It was a complicated, dangerous US operation, trying to steal the latest Mi-24 Hind gunship in 1988. Here's how it heist was pulled off.
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
Women with power have the capacity to silence women with less — and they wield it. Why can't they see that?
The GQ staff rounds up the best songs of 2019, including appearances from legends and newbies alike.
Size isn't everything when it comes to obtaining the megachurch aesthetic. You also need the flashy lights, the kitschy decor, that evangelical je ne sais quoi.
Turns out, wind instruments made out of melons (melonwind?) have delightfully soothing tones.
Lil Bub, the Instagram-famous perma-kitten known for her droopy tongue and delightful social media posts, has died.
In June 1942, Office of War Information photographer Alfred T. Palmer visited Fort Knox, Kentucky, to photograph the 1st Armored Division making ready for battle.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
Argue better — with science.
To commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the film, we asked the cast and crew to weigh in on the classic comedy that 35-year-old men are still quoting to this day.
Behold, 8 minutes of guys in elaborate padded armor just absolutely whaling each other.
It's not a serious health threat. The CDC doesn't even recommend regular testing. So how did herpes get so aggressively feared?
Scientists discovered how we locate our limbs in space. Then they met the people who cannot.
The high school yearbook is a staple of teenage life. But for some, it reflects the devastating toll of the opioid crisis.
Once Anton Hernandez made a bad error and busted his front suspension on a track marker, nobody would have expected him to end up winning the race — especially not in the dramatic fashion that he did.
Jeanne Calment was 122 when she died. But last year, a Russian scientist claimed she was a con artist.
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
With few natural predators to keep their numbers down, their impact on local ecosystems has apparently become dire enough that BLM acting chief William Perry Pendley has singled out wild horses as the "most important issue facing public lands" today.
Before you recoil at the thought of an airport holiday, let me explain. This is no ordinary airport. It's Singapore's Changi: part theme park, part futuristic pleasure dome
Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Secret Service protects the President and other VIPs in a tactical or crisis situation, medical emergency, or during relocation.
Accusing someone of virtue signalling is to accuse them of a kind of hypocrisy.
This year saw a wave of backlash against cashless retail, but what about when cities like Washington DC want to move toward all-digital payments?
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
Spanish scientist Morris Villarroel records all his activities so he can learn how to live more effectively. But what do you gain from forensically tracking every part of your day?
A murder in New Orleans, a trial that lasted less than a day, and the lives they entangled for the next three decades.