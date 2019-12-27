Households — who we live and share space with — differ from country to country. A Pew Research Center analysis mapped the different living arrangements around the world.

The size of households ranges widely — In Gambia an average household consists of nearly 14 people, while in Germany and Sweden that number is just under three — but the global average is around 4.9 people per household:

Other key highlights from Pew's analysis include:

In some Asian and African countries, a majority of people live with their extended family.

Muslims and Hindus are the least likely to live as couples (without children or other relatives.)

Living alone is more common in wealthier countries.

Men in every country are older, on average, than their wives or female cohabiting partners.

More Christians than members of any other religious group live in single-parent homes (6%).

[Via Pew Research Center]