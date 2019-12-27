DO DOGS COUNT?

Digg · Updated:

Households — who we live and share space with — differ from country to country. A Pew Research Center analysis mapped the different living arrangements around the world.

The size of households ranges widely — In Gambia an average household consists of nearly 14 people, while in Germany and Sweden that number is just under three — but the global average is around 4.9 people per household:

Other key highlights from Pew's analysis include:

  • In some Asian and African countries, a majority of people live with their extended family.
  •  Muslims and Hindus are the least likely to live as couples (without children or other relatives.)
  • Living alone is more common in wealthier countries.
  • Men in every country are older, on average, than their wives or female cohabiting partners.
  • More Christians than members of any other religious group live in single-parent homes (6%).

[Via Pew Research Center]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FEUDAL SYSTEM

vulture.com

A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.

A NEW MOVEMENT

knowablemagazine.org

As researchers learn more about how exercise fights chronic ills like heart disease and diabetes, doctors may soon be able to treat physical activity as the powerful medicine it is.