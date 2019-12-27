The Average Household Size In Every Country, Mapped
Households — who we live and share space with — differ from country to country. A Pew Research Center analysis mapped the different living arrangements around the world.
The size of households ranges widely — In Gambia an average household consists of nearly 14 people, while in Germany and Sweden that number is just under three — but the global average is around 4.9 people per household:
Other key highlights from Pew's analysis include:
- In some Asian and African countries, a majority of people live with their extended family.
- Muslims and Hindus are the least likely to live as couples (without children or other relatives.)
- Living alone is more common in wealthier countries.
- Men in every country are older, on average, than their wives or female cohabiting partners.
- More Christians than members of any other religious group live in single-parent homes (6%).
[Via Pew Research Center]