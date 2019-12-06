Attorney Threatens Allstate Lawyers With Variety Of The Most Over-The-Top Obscenities Imaginable

Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities. (Someone on Reddit quipped, in a homage to "A Christmas Story," "this lawyer works with profanity the way other artists might work with oil or clay.")

According to Law and Crime, Hook — who is representing two elderly homeowners who are suing Allstate for $200,000 — sent dozens of expletive-heavy messages to the insurance company's legal team at Sheppard Mullin. Some of the highlights include "F*ck you crooks. Eat a bowl of d*cks," "I'm going to let the long d*ck of the law f*ck Allstate for all of us" and "you two limp d*ck mother f*ckers."

After hearing Allstate's complaint, the judge in the case scheduled a hearing for December 16, ordering Hook to appear and explain "why this matter should not be dismissed with prejudice, why Mr. Hook should not be disqualified as Plaintiffs' Counsel, why this Court should not issue a restraining order, and why this Court should not sanction Mr. Hook."

Read the full court filing by Allstate's legal team below:



