This fascinating GIF — which went viral on the subreddit r/GIFs — demonstrates how a camera records a ruler sprung on the edge of a table in the absence of light compared with being in the presence of sunlight, capturing the rolling shutter effect. According to PetaPixel's Michael Zhang, the effect is created because "CMOS sensors capture images by scanning across the frame one row at a time."

In the shadows, the camera uses a slower shutter speed to capture enough light for well-exposed frames. This slow shutter speed captures a lot of movement of the ruler in each frame…  When the ruler is moved into the sunlight, the camera switches to shooting with a much faster shutter speed… this results in a sharp ruler in each frame without the motion blur.

Watch below:

An example of how a camera's capture rate changes due to the amount of light being let into the camera from gifs

[Via Reddit]

