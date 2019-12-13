A Pensive Marilyn Monroe, And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

David Brandon Geeting's vivid and playful images of his Brooklyn neighborhood contain a cautionary message

From the shanty towns of Khlong Toei to the hidden parts of Chinatown, Cody Ellingham walked Thailand's capital every night for five weeks to photograph the city for his book "Bangkok Phosphors."

Dafydd Jones shoots parties for a living. Around a decade ago, he began noticing a disturbing trend.

n 2007, Harris was invited to the set of Steven Soderbergh's bio-pic "Che," shot in Mexico, where he first became interested in the sometimes strange relationship between set and setting. Later, he decided to shoot on the sets of independent films made in the American South. In the resulting images, we sometimes see the equipment and people involved in "offscreen" filming in the foreground — a camera's viewfinder, a bright set light, a key grip or gaffer — and the film's action behind it.

Arnold's grandson explores her writings on the making of the famed image, and shares previously unseen contact sheets from the Nevada set of "The Misfits."



