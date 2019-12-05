Aside from being a cesspool of provocative memes, Twitter is a great place to hear from little-known experts in niche fields. Which is why when we caught wind of this thread from a self-described music historian—a thread that is definitely accurate and not actually a missive from comedy Twitter—we were captivated. Knowledge is power; let's do some learning!

The thread starts off with some predictable singles:

I am a music historian, and with @AdrianRMG I have researched the best-selling single of every decade all the way back to 14,000BC. Here's a thread:



2010s – Ed Sheeran, The Shape of You pic.twitter.com/Y4rrOdSGY2 — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1990s – Lou Bega, Mambo No.5 pic.twitter.com/GJ8r9iQdBw — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1970s – The Beegees, Haaaah pic.twitter.com/OBWH6QjUeE — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1950s – Chunky Finchman & The Interrupters, She's My Baby pic.twitter.com/7f6EHoxdGl — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

Huh, don't think we'd ever heard of "Chunky Finchman & The Interrupters." Let's keep going, we'll probably see a few more familiar hits somewhere down the line.

1920s – Phillip Jameson, Dirty Anklez pic.twitter.com/RfQDd1Og3T — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1900s – The Wright Brothers, Ten Feet High Club pic.twitter.com/pTqxJfoYDh — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

And now, going into the 19th century and further into the past is when things really start to sound, um, off.

1820s – Lord Crisp-Banbury, Mambo No. 4 pic.twitter.com/KaRLBWkIJ6 — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1770s – Handel, Zadok The Priest (Club Edit) pic.twitter.com/VF5SjkOY1S — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1440s – Bogis De Bonbon, Hurmurnurmur pic.twitter.com/uKm0A4x5oH — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

1310s – Sir Chillalot, Mambo No.3 pic.twitter.com/LuPE8EcpHH — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

70s BCE – The Bethelehem Bbz, Zoopzappyzappa pic.twitter.com/Sl14y5LZF9 — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

2540s BCE – Nafkatiti, Mambo No.2 pic.twitter.com/pLVIJOqvHN — 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@jazzemu_) December 5, 2019

But hey, you learn something new every day!

[Via Twitter]