Holiday shopping isn't easy. Between navigating a budget and determining what everyone on your list really wants, shopping this time of year often feels like a delicate guessing game. While we can't tell you exactly what to get everyone on your list, we can give you some inspiration — and some savings. We've rounded up some of the top deals on the web that will make great gifts for everyone on your list, all of which are under $100. Check it out.

For The Gamer

8BitDo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $23.99 (20% off)

This fun, retro controller is compatible with most gaming consoles and PCs, giving you the comfortable, familiar feel of a classic Nintendo SNES controller.

For The DIY Adult

RemoBell Black: Wireless Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

MSRP: $149

Sale Price: $89.99 (39% off)

You can't put a price on peace of mind, but you can give the gift of peace of mind. This ingenious video doorbell is motion-activated and allows you to see in real-time what's going on at your door. It even has night vision for an added degree of security.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $84 (15% off)

When you begin to make a home or office space truly yours, color is of the utmost importance. The Nix Mini Color Sensor makes it easy to scan and identify the precise colors you love. Whether you know a designer or somebody who's thinking about making some changes around the house, this is an invaluable tool.

Smartclean Eyeglasses Ultrasonic Cleaner Vision.7

MSRP: $88

Sale Price: $69.99 (20% off)

Know somebody who is constantly dealing with smudged eyeglasses? Give them a responsible solution with this eco-friendly, reusable cleaner.

Magnet Driver Set 17

MSRP: $64

Sale Price: $42 (34% off)

This clever, highly-portable toolkit comes with 17 different drivers so you can perform practically any household task using either a manual screwdriver or an electric drill.

Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set: 3 Pieces

MSRP: $89

Sale Price: $69.99 (21% off)

Perfect for any home chef, these beautiful knives are handmade from Damascus steel and have beautiful, ergonomic wood handles. They'll cut through virtually anything.

Chefman 4-Cup Grind & Brew Coffee Maker

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $75 (24% off)

Why go out for coffee when you can do it yourself? This simple machine makes a delicious cup of coffee in just minutes.

For The Working Warrior

Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station

MSRP: $35.99

Sale Price: $27.99 (22% off)

This clever notebook allows you to jot down notes and then export them directly to the cloud for easy digital access later. Once you're done, just microwave it to clear the pages and use it again!

KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location

Sale Price: $59.99

When you're constantly on the go, running to meetings or networking events, the last thing you want is to forget your keys. The KeySmart Pro has a Tile Tracker built-in so you'll never lose your keys again. (As long as you have your phone handy.)

AirDock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $34.99 (65% off)

We've all got too many devices, but you can at least charge them all at the same time on your desk with this station. It accommodates an Apple Watch, your iPhone, and AirPods all at once.

BentoStack Charge

MSRP: $99.95

Sale Price: $89.99

Price Drop: $79.99 (19% off)

One of the ultimate keys to success is organization — and the BentoStack knows all about that. Inspired by traditional Japanese lunch boxes, this clever box organizes all of your phone accessories and even charges your phone while it's stored inside.

For The Ultra-Hip

Handmade Custom Bobbleheads

MSRP: $105

Sale Price: $49.99 (52% off)

Just like Dwight from the office, you can give the gift of yourself (or your friend) as a bobblehead. Right now, you can take 50% off a custom, handmade bobblehead in the image of anyone you choose.

Allin1E Smoking Tool

MSRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $30.99

We may be making a leap here assuming the hippest person on your list is a smoker too but, if that's the case, they may appreciate the convenience of the Allin1E. With a one-hitter, a cleaner, and a lighter holster built into one pocket-sized container, it's the perfect tool for taking a quick break.

A Radical Ride: 80's Movie Poster

MSRP: $36.99

Sale Price: $33.29 (10% off)

This sweet poster highlights the coolest rides of '80s cinema, including cars from Back To The Future, Ghostbusters, and The A-Team.

For The Adventurer

Force Flyers Card Drone with Hi-Res Wi-Fi FPV Camera

MSRP: $69.99

Sale Price: $49.99 (28% off)

Drones can be a cool way to capture footage on your travels, but they aren't always portable. This one, though, fits in your pocket and is easy to control with your smartphone so you can whip it out and record aerial footage in an instant.

Grid Wallet

MSRP: $65

Sale Price: $25 (61% off)

At a quarter of an inch thick, the Grid Wallet is just about the slimmest wallet you can own, making it a great choice for people who prefer to travel light. Despite the thinness, it can still hold up to 12 cards and has a money clip for cash.

NASA AR Notebook & NASA Space Mug Bundle

MSRP: $59.98

Sale Price: $54.99 (8% off)

Your aspiring astronaut will love this bundle from NASA. The AR Notebook allows you to take an augmented reality journey through space to learn about our solar system, NASA's history, and more.

For The Audiophile

SoulSound 2 Bluetooth 4.1 Over-Ear Headphones

MSRP: $59.99

Sale Price: $34.99 (41% off)

These precision-engineered headphones feature 17 hours of battery life on a single charge and Bluetooth 4.1 to keep you connected to your music all day long.

TREBLAB xRun IPX4 Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Headphones

MSRP: $29

Sale Price: $25 (13% off)

Specifically designed for runners, these headphones are engineered to stay in your ears no matter how hard you hit the pavement. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.0, you won't have to worry about a poor connection.

Post provided by StackCommerce. Written by Nick Perry.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.