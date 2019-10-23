It’s not hard to recognize the logos of brands like Lego, BMW, and Spotify. Drawing those logos by memory, however, is a different beast entirely, as you can see from the attempts made by 100 people when corporate gift suppliers Adler decided to test out how good people were at recollecting the logo designs of some of the biggest brands in Europe.

For the test, 100 people across the UK were asked to draw the logos of a few of the most well-known brands in Europe by memory.

Here are, for instance, the results when people tried to draw the logo of BMW:

While the logo of BMW is not what you’d say a complicated design, it still managed to trip up plenty of people. And there are several examples where people have mistaken the logos of Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen for BMW and drawn that instead.

You can also see how the drawings grew more, um, creative with more intricate logo designs such as Red Bull:



Some animal-oriented logos fared slightly better, such as Puma and Lacoste:

Although in both cases, people seem to have a hard time nailing down the right direction in which the animal in the logo is facing (for Puma, it’s to the left, and for Lacoste, it’s to the right).

And it’s fascinating to see how logos like confectionery manufacturer Cadbury, which consists of the word “Cadbury” spelled out against a purple background, still provided plenty fodder for errors. Most of the mistakes related to Cadbury were misspellings, with people spelling out the brand as “Cadburys” and “Cadbury’s.” We also respect the person who just simply gave up trying and wrote down “No Clue” as an answer.

The simpler the brand logo, the easier it seems that people are able to faithfully replicate it, as can be see in the instances of Shell, Lego and Spotify, the youngest among the brands tested.

And if you find yourself getting discombobulated from all the “wrong” attempts to recreate the brand logos, here are the real logos of the brands that were tested.



[See here for all the logo tests from Adler]