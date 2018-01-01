Father-Son Team Explodes A Disco Ball In Super-Slow Motion

Astronaut Drew Feustel spent 197 days on the International Space Station before landing back on Earth on October 4. On October 5, Feustel took a little test to see if he could walk in a straight line with his eyes closed.
Despite their often slapstick role during fight scenes, stormtroopers are an effective symbol of authoritarian violence: an image of rigid conformity, with a shared identity forged in propaganda and fear.
Aquaman isn't anyone's first, fifth or 15th pick in the comic-book movie-adaptation draft, but it's not as though his DC peers have had consistently great showings in recent years either. With a little surf-bro 'tude and some wet 'n' wild visual flair on its side, does James Wan's "Aquaman" actually end up... fun?
Tim Klein and Jason Wells were weekend warriors. They were also two of the best climbers to ever ply their trade on Yosemite's most iconic wall. So the climbing world was stunned when they died on some of its easiest terrain.