'The Simpsons' Finally Addressed 'The Problem With Apu' Last Night, And It Was Not Great

For lots of white viewers of "The Simpsons," Indian Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon ​is a beloved character. For lots of South Asian viewers of "The Simpsons," Apu — who is voiced by white actor Hank Azaria — is a painful stereotype. That fact inspired comedian Hari Kondabolu to make the documentary "The Problem With Apu," which aired on TruTV last fall (and is still streaming in full on TruTV's website and elsewhere). "The Problem With Apu" is a nuanced look at "The Simpsons"' approach to race that explores all the ways Apu has made life more difficult for South Asians, from the taunts South Asian children hear on the playground to the exaggerated accents South Asian actors get asked to perform in auditions.

Azaria declined to participate in "The Problem With Apu," and "Simpsons" writer and producer Dana Gould, who did sit with Kondabolu for an interview, came across to many viewers as tone deaf. Now, "The Simpsons" has finally addressed the Apu controversy on the show. On last night's episode, Marge reads an old children's book to Lisa but tries to edit the outdated, offensive elements out of it. In the process, she ends up making the book boring and pointless. Lisa then turns to the camera and says, "Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?" The camera turns to a framed photo of Apu with the text "Don't have a cow. Apu" scrawled over it.

This response seems to have satisfied... absolutely no one. Kondabolu tweeted, "Wow. 'Politically Incorrect?' That's the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad." He later added, "In 'The Problem with Apu,' I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress."

Some viewers were also annoyed that "The Simpsons" made Lisa — who is usually the show's most progressive and thoughtful character — into the mouthpiece for their defensive, glib talking points. And the comparison between an old, problematic book and an ongoing, long-running TV show struck Linda Holmes, NPR's pop culture editor, as dishonest. In a blistering critique of last night's episode, Holmes writes,

Apu is not appearing in a 50-year-old book by a now-dead author. Apu is a going concern. Someone draws him, over and over again. Azaria makes money to keep imitating Peter Sellers imitating an Indian man. Scripts are still being written. What if Marge were confronted not with reading Lisa an old book, but with reading a new book in the same series that continued to embrace the same racist portrayals it did 50 years ago? Is Marge really supposed to relax and read Lisa a new racist book because she loved an old racist book?



[NPR]

A few months ago, Azaria told TMZ that "The Problem With Apu" had inspired some soul-searching among the creators of "The Simpsons." "I think the documentary made some really interesting points and gave us a lot to think about and we really are thinking about it," he said. But if last night's episode is any indication, they clearly didn't think about it very hard.

