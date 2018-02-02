Here's The Secret Republican Memo Seeking To Discredit The Mueller Investigation

On Friday, the House Intelligence Committee finally revealed the secret Republican memo that's been making waves in Washington, DC to the public. The three and a half page document alleges that the FBI and Justice Department misled a FISA court judge about their intelligence on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page in order to obtain a surveillance warrant.



Here's the memo with the White House's letter:





The memo says that in obtaining the warrant, neither the FBI nor the Justice Department revealed that their information was partially sourced by the Christopher Steele dossier, an explosive document created by a former British intelligence agent at the behest of the DNC and the Clinton presidential campaign which detailed partially unverified accounts of collusion and misconduct by the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The New York Times reports that in the warrant application, Steele was portrayed as a reliable informant who had assisted with a corruption case against FIFA. The memo claims the Steele dossier's connection to Hillary Clinton and the DNC was not mentioned in the original or subsequent FISA applications.

The memo also alleges that the application heavily relied on a Yahoo News article by Michael Isikoff, which it claims was primarily sourced from the Steele dossier.



The document also alleges that Steele told a senior DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, that he was "desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president." The memo says this quote should have been an illustration of disqualifying bias that would make the dossier unusable. It also says that Ohr's wife was "employed by Fusion GPS" (the same firm that employed Steele) at the time to conduct opposition research against Trump. In December, Fox News reported that Ohr was demoted in the DOJ because of the information recounted in the memo.

Additionally, the memo claims that Steele was "terminated as an FBI source" because he supposedly disclosed to Mother Jones that he had a relationship with the bureau. Previously, it was reported that Steele stopped communicating with the FBI because he became suspicious if its political motivations.

The memo names former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, claiming that each person signed off on the FISA warrant application.

The release of the memo and the memo itself have been politically divisive. It was authored by staff of the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes (R-CA), who previously caused controversy when he announced that he had seen intelligence that showed him that Trump or his close associates had been swept up in "incidental surveillance." It was later revealed that Nunes had received the information from someone at the White House, causing Democrats to protest that he was too close to the President to objectively chair the committee that was actively investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Democrats, calling for Nunes' removal from his chairman post, say the memo lacks appropriate context and is an attempt to undermine the Russia investigation. Democrats attempted to stop the release of the memo, claiming that Republicans made changes to the document after the committee voted to release it. Nevertheless, President Trump approved of the memo's release.



