Google's Autocomplete Suggestions For Questions About Every State, Mapped

​We all have unanswered question about our home state. Sometimes we Google those questions. And when enough people Google questions about a state, Google's algorithm turns those questions into autocomplete suggestions to help other people looking for the same answers.

These basic facts are the foundation of the best thing on the internet this week, the United States of Wonder. The United States of Wonder, conceived of by cartoonist Dorothy Gambrell and maintained by interactive developers Jinnan Zhang and John Nelson, is a stylized map that looks like this:

When you scroll over the hexagon representing a state, the map shows you Google's autocomplete suggestions for three phrases: "why is [state]," "when will [state]" and "can [state]." These question formats, it turns out, are capable of opening a real can of worms. For instance, the autocomplete suggestions for Texas include "why is texas so cheap," "when will texas turn blue" and — poignantly — "can texas succeed." (Is this a misspelling of "secede"? Probably. But we'd rather take it at face value, and answer: Yes, Texas, you can do anything you put your mind to.)



California's Google autocomplete suggestions include "why is california called the golden state," "when will california get rain" and "can california felons vote."

The mix of practical and existential questions about each state — not to mention the surprising number of queries about seceding from the United States — make the United States of Wonder the kind of data visualization you can really get lost in. Go check it out now.