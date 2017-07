If you haven't heard, there's a solar eclipse coming to America on August 21st. The complete eclipse will be visible in a band stretching from South Carolina to Oregon, but a partial eclipse will be visible from the entire US.

If you can't make it to somewhere located in the full eclipse path, this helpful interactive from Vox will show you how much of an eclipse you'll see from your home zip code (and what time of day it will peak). Just enter your zip code in the yellow box below:

​





[Vox]