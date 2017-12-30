WINTER IS HELL, BUT THIS IS MAGIC The Only Good To Come Out Of This Abysmal Weather Is Seeing Bubbles Freeze In Real Time Digg Dec 30 2017, 4:36 PM 2 diggs Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain Yeah, unfortunately, it really is that frigging cold. More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open 😉)@PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW— Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 26, 2017 [Twitter via Sploid} Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.