TWISTED SYSTEM

Submitted by Molly Bradley
One way cities are quietly circumventing due process and fair housing laws to evict renters.

The Lede

The reason has to do with "crime-free" laws, in which a property can be labeled a "public nuisance" if they summon the police too many times. This means landlords are motivated to prevent renters from making 911 calls, which in turn stops many people from getting the help they need.

Key Details

  • The goal of "crime-free" policies is to have landlords be the first line of authority in dealing with problems on their premises.
  • Jurisdictions adopt them in order to push out people they deem "nuisances" in the absence of being able to charge them with an actual crime.
  • The policy disproportionately affects minorities and low-income groups, and there's little evidence that they make communities safer, since they criminalize what is otherwise non-criminal behavior.

