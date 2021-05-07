STONK IN THE MIDDLE WITH YOU
Why Have Stocks Done So Well During The Pandemic?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vox.com
The LedeThough stocks plunged at the very start of the pandemic in March 2020 as everyone panicked, the market quickly turned around, performing unexpectedly and unpredictably well — and it's doing better now than it was before the pandemic. There are a few reasons for its good performance.
Key Details
- When the pandemic began, the Federal Reserve took measures to support the market. While it hasn't helped smaller businesses as much, it bolstered Wall Street considerably.
- Congress also passed relief bills to support businesses and individuals, which encouraged people to both spend money and invest in the market.
- "The stock market is not the economy," says Paul Krugman, a NYT columnist and Nobel Prize–winning economist. "People won't believe it, but it isn't."