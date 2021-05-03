BE PREPARED
Three Lessons The US Can Learn From Its COVID-19 Failures
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vox.com
The LedeWhether or not the US ever gets a chance to fully investigate its response to COVID-19, its only chance to successfully counter the next pandemic lies in three lessons other countries have already had to learn: act fast, be flexible and suppress.
Key Details
- 1: The countries that got COVID best under control responded quickly, from implementing contact tracing to mass testing.
- 2: Flexibility and creativity are key. While the US assigned only the CDC to test development, South Korea had its entire biopharma sector working on tests.
- 3: Fast initial suppression means a shorter pandemic — and trust in the government means people will follow health guidelines. The US's political rift has hindered efforts to suppress COVID at every turn.