50
+ digg
ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A case challenging Harvard's admissions policy gives a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court the vehicle it needs to end race-conscious admissions.

The Lede

A conservative group wants to bring a case to the Supreme Court that would contest the high rejection rates of Asian American applicants. Though the case seems like it's advocating for Asian American students, the Supreme Court majority could use this case to overturn race-conscious admissions policies entirely, which would mean a dramatic drop in students of color at universities across the country, among other far-reaching consequences.

Key Details

  • A federal court found that if Harvard were to abandon its race-conscious process, African American enrollment would drop from 14% to 6% and Hispanic enrollment from 14% to 9%.
  • Though the Supreme Court has acknowledged that racial classifications in admissions seem counterintuitive, they ruled in a 2003 case that diversity in student bodies helps people thrive in diverse societies after college.
  • Four justices must agree to hear the case for it to go ahead.

Other articles and videos you might like