Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Supreme Court Case That Could End Affirmative Action, Explained
The LedeA conservative group wants to bring a case to the Supreme Court that would contest the high rejection rates of Asian American applicants. Though the case seems like it's advocating for Asian American students, the Supreme Court majority could use this case to overturn race-conscious admissions policies entirely, which would mean a dramatic drop in students of color at universities across the country, among other far-reaching consequences.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
How 1970s VCR Dating Paved The Way For Tinder And Hinge
The F Word: Is Donald Trump A Fascist?
How One Hit song Won The Weeknd A Super Bowl Halftime Show