SAFETY FIRST
Don't Call The Police. Do This Instead
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vox.com
The LedeIt's become increasingly clear in recent years that systemic racism often leads police to take injurious and even fatal action against BIPOC communities, sex workers, poor communities and other frequently criminalized groups. In addition to police reform, we need to be proactive about social reform by managing as much as we can without police involvement. Here are suggestions and ideas from restorative justice groups about how to do that.
Key Details
- Get to know your neighbors so you can work together to solve interpersonal issues. Recent data shows that 23–39% of 911 calls in eight cities were non-urgent (e.g., you don't need police to resolve noise complaints).
- Get familiar with local mental and medical health resources so that you can help people in need get the help they need directly.
- For violent conflict like domestic abuse, form "pods" of people in your community so you can call on each other in the event of violence.