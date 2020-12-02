18
APRIL 25, LOS ANGELES

The show must go on.

The Lede

The annual award show will continue this year but with some pretty big changes. With many theaters still closed and release schedules up in the air, the Academy has shuffled their plans: the 93rd Oscars will take place in LA on April 25, possibly online.

Key Details

  • The committee has extended the eligibility window, opening the door to lesser-known indie films and giving them a shot at winning a top prize.
  • Previously, movies needed to run a minimum of one week in both NYC and LA to be eligible, but now films that premiered on streaming services may receive a nomination.
  • The new diversity and inclusion standards set for Oscar nominees, announced in 2020, will not take effect until 2024.

