Things Get Awkward Really Fast In Funny Short About A Woman Trying To Have A Zoom Threesome
You know that feeling when you're about to engage in some role-playing and the video chat freezes? Yup, it's that feeling.
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
Annette Edwards breeds some of the largest rabbits in the world.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
U.S. Route 20 is America's longest road, stretching from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon. That's 12 states and 3,365 miles. Long enough to wend your way along, veer off on new directions and see the expansive country that gives it to you straight.
In April 2019, a woman named Tara Reade reached out to me with a clear, consistent story to tell about her experience as a staffer in Joe Biden's Senate office in 1993.
The whiplash is real.
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
The majority of Americans are still spending much more of their time at home than before the pandemic. But in some regions of the US people are moving around more than they were in March and April.
A cofounder of Monograph says the company's been doing four-day workweeks since it launched. Will this "forced" trial run of remote work, in turn, make it more commonplace?
"Citizen's arrest" has been part of the Georgia penal code for decades — although most people know it as a comic feature of the Andy Griffith Show.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Yes, it was done intentionally.
Adele hasn't said anything about her weight loss, so why are we?
This is how the poplars seed fluff are burned away in the park of Cidacos de Calahorra in Spain.
Nearly half of the employees of a Utah County business tested positive for COVID-19 after the business instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines and required staff who had tested.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
"Sometimes the way some of our stuff comes off isn't really about what's on the page. It's what happens in rehearsal or when we're shooting it."
Nobody wants a war between the two Koreas but who would win? Both sides have many advantages and disadvantages. A YouTuber crunched the numbers.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
In 1970, Plymouth hoped to persuade Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro buyers to choose their Barracuda instead. One of Plymouth's tactics was to offer greater customization options — which led to this odd rendering.
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
"We know that unusual things have happened over decades on a regular basis and we know that in the Dakotas, a missile launching facility has been shut down because of something over one of them basically shutting off the power to them."
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
Despite playing one of the most iconic villains in movie history, the nine men who've portrayed Jason Voorhees in the 40 years of the "Friday the 13th" franchise are practically ghosts. This is their story.
Millennials and Gen Z are revisiting indie pop, grunge fashion and the early 2010s Tumblr aesthetic. Wouldn't it be nice if life still looked like that?
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
An official said the delivery of body bags sends a message that is resonating across the country's Native American communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The meme originally had nothing to do with the pandemic, but now it's impossible to separate the two — and the pallbearers seem okay with that.
Happiness is this bear living its best life splashing around a tub.
How will this unprecedented new reality affect mobility? Will Uber charge extra for a germ-free ride? I would love to provide answers, but right now I can't see past Tuesday. Wait, is today Tuesday?
In the early '90s, Industrial Light & Magic's visual effects crew set out to do something that had never been done, and eventually changed the course of CGI's evolution.
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
Located deep in Hanoi's Dong Da district is one of the Vietnamese capital's most unique landmarks.
There's more than a century of research linking clogged blood vessels to infectious diseases.
We know this is not a good idea, but we can't help but marvel at the audacity of this.
There's something soothing about watching a comedian who has been telling the same jokes for decades.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United States, researchers have found.
This kind of reverse-engineering from raw binary to easy-to-read code isn't a simple process, but it's an effort that a growing community of hobbyist decompilers is undertaking to unlock the secrets behind some of their favorite games.
In addition to snow, 75 million people will wake up to below freezing temperatures Saturday. For many cities it will be colder than it was on Christmas Day.
The new documentary tells the weird and surprisingly uplifting story of Biosphere 2.
No income, major medical bills and an unknown end date. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fragility of America's safety net.
Apple SVP Craig Federighi talks about the iPad's new cursor and Magic Keyboard.
Nature PBS filmed this enchanting footage of baby hares in the wilderness. A soothing experience to watch.